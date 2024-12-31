📆 The official CES 2025 dates are January 7 to January 10, 2025

CES 2025 begins on Tuesday, January 7 at 10am PT, and that’s when The Shortcut will report live from the Las Vegas Convention Center to show you all of the new tech for the new year. But why wait? We have CES 2025 predictions today.

The Consumer Electronics Show (now just branded CES) will give us insight into the biggest 2025 tech trends. Last year, we saw transparent TVs win our top CES 2024 Award, wore smart glasses that beat the Apple Vision Pro to the punch, and sat in one of the most comfortable gaming chairs we’ve ever tested: the Razer Iskur V2.

There were also good examples of AI, like from Nvidia, and bad examples of AI, where the implementation of AI seems more artificial than artificial intelligence. Microwaves don’t, in fact, have AI, according to our cursory look at dubious trade-show gadgets.

Here’s what we can expect from CES 2025, as we predict the future of the biggest tech show in the world ahead of January 7.

TVs at CES 2025

We may see more transparent TV concepts at CES 2025, considering the fact that LG wowed us with the coolest TV last year: the LG OLED T TV. It was a window into the world beyond the television set that lets viewers see right through the screen. Like the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent concept laptop we saw at MWC 2024, it’s more of a statement piece, but we love where the idea is headed.

More practical OLED and Mini LED TVs will likely make their debut from Samsung and LG, too, while TCL and Hisense continue to control the more affordable market. Sony and Roku don’t always launch new TVs at CES; instead, they save their new lineups for a few months later in the season.

Monitors at CES

Samsung and LG will dominate the monitor category at CES 2025, and we’re already getting insight into what LG is bringing to the tech show. The first salvo between the South Korean tech heavyweights is the LG UltraGear 45GX990A.

LG’s 45-inch 5K OLED monitor can bend to become curved or flat, a trend we’ve seen at CES and Computex more as a concept before. Now, it’s become a full-fledged product. We’ll see if Samsung follows suit, but you should also expect a number of more traditional gaming OLED monitors at CES 2025 – brighter than ever with more reasonable prices and an unreasonable amount of RGB lights.

AI at CES

AI at CES 2025 is going to make headlines, more so than it did last year, and there will be clear winners and losers. As our full Rabbit R1 review demonstrated, not every gadget touting AI at CES last year panned out in the end. But companies like Nvidia did prove their tech is changing the development of games, art and productivity.

Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini aren’t wowing consumers, but developers are pushing to make AI more functional – and all of the investment around AI is ensuring that the headlines at CES 2025 won’t stop even if consumers aren’t impressed yet.

Gaming at CES

PC handheld gaming will continue to grow at CES 2025, and we’re hearing all sorts of rumors as companies try to dethrone the Asus ROG Ally X and MSI Claw 8 AI+ and arrive before the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PSP 2.

Those Lenovo Legion G S leaks in early December suggest that Lenovo could debut a gaming handheld at CES, offering a smaller version of the Lenovo Legion Go. We also need to see more of the Acer Nitro Blaze 7, Adata XPG Nia, and Zotac Zone.

Beyond gaming handheld sequels, we’re always curious about what Razer is up to at CES. Last year, we loved testing out Razer’s fancy gaming chair, and we hope the company brings another cushioned throne to CES 2025. Stay tuned and stay seated for our updates.

HP Omen Transcend 14 (credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Laptops at CES

Laptops are the most competitive product category at every CES next to TVs, and it has a lot of companies involved: Lenovo, HP, Asus, MSI and Dell to name a few. It’s a win for consumers who want choice, and these PC makers deliver.

Lenovo always comes to CES with its many varieties of ThinkPad business and Legion gaming laptops, while Asus has nearly the same amount of ZenBooks on display. If you want a truly cutting-edge laptop, both Lenovo and Asus have rival dual-screen laptops we can’t get enough of when away from our multi-screen desktop setups. The Asus ZenBook Duo won last year’s battle.

HP impressed us with the HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop last year, so we’d like to see more of where that came from. MSI always has powerful desktop-replacement gaming laptops, while Razer often brings annual updates to its Razer Blade gaming laptops. Dell and its gaming brand Alienware debut laptops during CES, too, even if they don’t exactly have a CES 2025 booth.

Phones at CES

Our big CES 2025 prediction regarding smartphones is that there won’t be many on hand. Chinese phone brands like Honor will save their big launch for MWC 2025. There will be at least two new smartphones in January, though, and both will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to launch in late January. The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in the US around the time of CES, but it’s unlikely to be part of the show. Apple’s iPhone 17 and Google’s Pixel 10, the sequels to the best phones of 2024, aren’t expected to be seen for several months.

