🎮 Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go S has leaked in new renders

🕹️ The handheld console looks a lot like the Asus ROG Ally

💰 It’s set to be much cheaper than the previous Legion Go

📅 Lenovo is expected to unveil the Legion Go S in early 2025

Lenovo is gearing up to launch yet another handheld gaming PC, and we’re getting our first glimpse at it thanks to new leaks. In a report from Windows Central, new images were published showcasing the upcoming Legion Go S - and it looks an awful lot like another console we all know and love.

Lenovo Legion Go S rumors

In the renders, the Legion Go S is revealed to look a lot like the Asus ROG Ally, all the way down to the white paint job. The button placement, 7-inch screen size, twin USB-C ports, and ergonomics all look like what Asus has already shipped, which could be a sign that Lenovo regrets the design work it did with the original Legion Go which, to put it lightly, didn’t go well for the company after negative customer and reviewer feedback.

The Legion Go S (previously known as the Legion Go Lite) will be a more affordable console than the Legion Go was, hovering somewhere around $399-$449, according to Windows Central. The device will be better positioned for wider adoption after the Legion Go’s $799 price tag kept it out of reach for some customers. This newer model will hone a more focused design and be less modular than the previous model, which could essentially be taken apart to the point where it becomes a mock Windows laptop.

Under the hood, the Legion Go S is rumored to include AMD’s Rembrandt APU built atop the chip maker’s Ryzen Z2 platform. It’ll use Asus’ Zen3+ cores that’ll make it less powerful than the Z1 Extreme and Zen4 cores inside the current Legion Go. The device is also rumored to have a better cooling system than before, which is much needed given how the fans like to crank up considerably during even light use of last year’s model.

In addition, it looks like Lenovo could be incorporating a “nub” to replace the full touchpad on the Legion Go S, calling back to the TrackPoint on Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops. There will of course be RGB lights, plenty of ventilation on the back, and speakers on the front.

While no concrete release date information is available, rumor has it that Lenovo will unveil the Legion Go S in early 2025. That could mean it’ll debut at CES 2025, which is scheduled for January 7-10. Stay tuned for more on this soon.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.