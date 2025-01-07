⚙️ Nvidia announces its latest generation RTX 50-series GPUs with four new graphics cards

🤑 The flagship Nvidia RTX 5090 delivers double the graphics power of the RTX 4090 for $1,999

💸 The far more affordable $549 RTX 5070 can rival the outgoing $2,000 RTX 4090

👯‍♂️ Nvidia also introduced the next-generation DLSS 4.0 to help boost frame rates using AI multi-frame generation

Nvidia has finally revealed its next-generation graphics cards, the RTX 50-series Blackwel, with four new products from the RTX 5070 to the RTX 5090.

The Nvidia RTX 5090 might be the biggest flagship, promising 125 shader TFLOPS, 380 RT TFLOPS, and 4,000 AI TOPS. But the real surprise was the RTX 5070, which Nvidia claims will deliver RTX 4090-level performance for only $549.

That essentially makes the Nvidia RTX 5070 as good as last year’s $2,000 top-dog GPU. What’s even more amazing is the RTX 5070 is actually $50 cheaper than the $499 RTX 4070 when it launched on April 13, 2023.

Here’s how the rest of the RTX 50-series is priced out (credit: Nvidia)

One of the biggest shakeups Blackwell introduce’s for Nvidia’s architecture is the switch to GDDR7 memory. Each graphics card also packs a lot more memory than its predecessors, with the RTX 5070 getting 12GB and the RTX 5090 jumping to 32GB.

Nvidia also introduced DLSS 4 which will greatly improve frame rates using AI-powered Multi Frame Generation. The RTX 5090 offers twice the brute performance of the RTX 4090, but with DLSS 4, Nvidia claims it can also double the frames as the RTX 4090 in a Cyberpunk 2077 ray-traced benchmark.

During Nvidia’s keynote, the company confirmed at least three games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth: Wukong, will support DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation.

We’ll be diving deeper into Nvidia’s new Blackwell architecture and the RTX 50-series later this week, so stay tuned for more.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.