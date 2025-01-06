⚙️ AMD announces the Z2, a long awaited successor to its very successful gaming handheld processor

🎮 Z2 will roll out with three chip variants including the Z2, Z2 Extreme, and Z2 Go

💪 The Z2 Extreme’s biggest improvements add four more graphics cores and 5W higher TDP

AMD has finally announced its long-awaited Z2 chips for gaming handhelds.

There are three chips: the Z2, Z2 Extreme, and Z2 Go. The baseline Z2 features 8 CPU cores and 12 graphics cores, while the Z2 Extreme adds four more graphical cores, and the Z2 Go drops the CPU cores in half to just four.

Compared to the Z1 Extreme, AMD’s new successor adds four more graphics cores. The AMD Z2 Extreme also taps into a slightly higher 35W TDP, whereas the Z1 Extreme reached as high as a 30W TDP.

The AMD Z1 Extreme and Z1 have powered almost every gaming handheld, like the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, but it’s been getting long in the tooth since it was introduced in April 2023. AMD hasn’t made any performance claims, but we can almost assume it will have more graphical power and higher frame rates for gaming on the go.

We’ll likely start to see Z2-powered gaming handhelds come out of the woodwork at CES, so stay tuned for more news and hands-ons.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.