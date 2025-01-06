🖥️ Razer is making PC Remote Play more seamless

🛜 You’ll be able to stream games from your PC a full-resolution and speed

📱 Works with iOS and Android devices and Windows 11

🔐 Like with most Razer products, you’ll need to log in to an app

🆓 Good news: it doesn’t require a subscription

🎮 It’ll work well with the Razer Kishi Ultra

Remote Play, the process where you stream gameplay from your console or a PC to another device, has become more viable in recent years thanks to advances in hardware decoding technology and faster internet speeds.

It’s why Sony released the PlayStation Portal, a handheld that can’t play games natively, but uses Remote Play to let PS5 owners play their games away from the console.

Now, at CES 2025, Razer has announced its plans to capture a growing market. Razer’s PC Remote Play solution, that works best with its mobile Kishi Ultra controller, promises to let gamers stream full-resolution games directly from their PC, and also enjoy Razer Sena HD Haptics on Android devices for tactile feedback.

Unsurprisingly, Razer’s PC Remote Play solution works through an app. The Razer Nexus app is thankfully subscription-free, and will let you launch your PC games directly from your mobile device using a streamlined interface.

It’s unclear what type of internet connection speed will be required, but higher resolutions and frame rates will naturally require more bandwidth. Like with the best PlayStation Portal Remote Play experience, you’ll want to make sure your host device is using a wired connection.

