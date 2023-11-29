One of the biggest problems with Sony’s PlayStation Portal is that your experience will vary greatly depending on the strength of your home network. It’s not enough to have fast download and upload speeds – the quality of your WiFi connection matters.

Some players can play the best PS5 games without any noticeable input lag, audio issues, or image degradation, while others will end up with a slideshow or suboptimal experience.

If you’ve managed to snag Sony’s PS5 handheld from the latest PlayStation Portal restock, it’s important to optimize your setup before you start streaming PS5 games via Remote Play. I’ve managed to create a rock-solid connection, so here’s how to get the best PlayStation Portal Remote Play experience on PS5 possible.

1. Check your speeds 💨

Sony recommends a download speed of at least 5Mbps but recommends 15Mbps for the best experience. If your home network is unable to hit these speeds, don’t buy the PlayStation Portal – it’s unlikely to work and will be unplayable at best.

I’d recommend a speed that comfortably exceeds 15mbps if you’re buying a PlayStation Portal, as you’ll want as much headroom as possible to ensure a stable, and reliable connection. You can perform a speed test on your PS5 by heading to Settings > Network > Test Internet Connection.

2. Make sure your PS5 is using a wired connection 🔌

The most effective way to combat PS5 remote play issues is to use a wired connection for your PlayStation 5. WiFi speeds are too variable to ensure a consistent connection, and having both the PS5 and PlayStation Portal on WiFi fighting over the bandwidth is usually a recipe for disaster.

If your console is too far from the router to connect with a network cable, I’ve found success using a powerline network adapter. Just make sure you’re plugging into the mains and not a power strip.

3. Connect your PlayStation Portal to the 5GHz WiFi band 🛜

This step is crucial. While 2.4GHz connections can cover a greater distance, it’s not as fast as 5GHz. You’d think 5GHz would be the defacto winner, then, but unfortunately, that faster speed means it has a shorter range. Still, you’ll want to connect the PlayStation Portal to the 5GHz band at all times. If your signal isn’t strong enough, check the next step below.

4. Use a WiFi extender if you’re playing far away from your router 👋

With 5GHz having a shorter range, you might encounter issues with Remote Play on PlayStation Portal. I’ve found that connecting to a WiFi extender that has 5GHz fixed this issue, and meant I could enjoy Remote Play in the rooms where the signal previously wasn’t strong enough.

5. Set up port forwarding on your router 🔢

While not a necessary step, port forwarding can help bypass any firewalls that could be blocking your connection. If your router supports UPnP, enable it on the router. If your router does not support UPnP, adjust the router’s port forwarding setting to allow communication with your PS5. The port numbers used by Remote Play are 9295 (for TCP), and 9296 and 9297 (for UDP). If these ports are unavailable, it might be possible to use ports 9295~9304 (for TCP and UDP)

6. Don’t download PS5 games while using Remote Play ✋

It’s easy to overlook, but don’t set a bunch of games downloading if you’re using PS5 Remote Play. The PlayStation Portal needs as much bandwidth as possible to provide a steady and stable video stream, and downloading huge files on the PlayStation 5 can introduce some instability. If you want to finish off a big download, it’s best to complete it in Rest Mode or when you’re playing on the console natively.

Q: Do you need PlayStation Plus to use PlayStation Portal? ➕

No, you don’t need a Playstation Plus membership to use PlayStation Portal but you do need a PS5 console and a PlayStation Network account. However, you won’t be able to download the PS Plus free games every month or play online multiplayer. Cloud saves are also locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. Use our PlayStation Plus discount code to save money.

Q: What is PS5 Remote Play? 🤔

PS5 Remote Play lets you use the PlayStation Portal or a mobile device to access your PlayStation 5 using a wireless connection. It basically sends a video stream to your device and then sends the input you make back to the PS5. While it’s not the same as playing PlayStation 5 natively, the experience works surprisingly well if you have a strong connection. You need to turn on Remote Play in the PS5’s settings and the console must be kept in Rest Mode.

Q: Can you use PS5 Remote Play outside of the home? 🏠

Yes, though if you’re using public WiFi the quality of the internet connection will be wildly different to your home network and could impact the quality of your experience. It’s also important to note that the PlayStation Portal doesn’t have a browser. Many WiFi hotspots require you to sign in, so you may have to use your phone as a hotspot.

Q: Do I need the PlayStation Portal for PS5 Remote Play?

No, you can use PS5 remote play on your mobile device, PC, or even a handheld PC like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Check out our PlayStation Portal vs Backbone One controller comparison for a great alternative to Sony’s handheld.