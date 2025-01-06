(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung just announced its refreshed line of TVs for 2025 at CES, and one of the biggest things the company is focusing on is getting rid of glare. Across its lineup, Samsung is bringing its Glare-Free Technology that comes built into each OLED panel so that it’s easier to set up your TV wherever you want in your home without having to worry about distracting reflections. This goes for the company’s Neo QLED 8K models and the S series, which also get AI upgrades and better performance.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Samsung’s highest-end Neo QLED 8K TVs now ship with Glare-Free Technology. The QN990F and QN900F will be much easier to see in bright environments than their predecessors were. But that’s not the only big upgrade coming to Neo QLED this year: Samsung is also introducing its Wireless One Connect Box, which moves the internals of the TV (along with all the ports) to a separate box that transmits a signal to the TV. It’s similar to the Zero Connect Box on LG TVs, like the new evo M5. The Wireless One Connect Box can work from up to 10 meters away and supports full 8K resolution at up to 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the Neo QLED 4K TVs also get Glare-Free Technology, at least on the QN90F. The lineup gets an upgraded NQ4 AI Gen3 processor that helps with improved picture quality, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and delivers a 165Hz refresh rate. Even bigger news involves the QN90F itself, which can be configured to Samsung’s biggest consumer TV to date at 115 inches. Meanwhile, the QN80F can now be configured to 100 inches. There’s also a new QN70F that serves as the entry point to Neo QLED.

In addition, you get access to the Samsung Art Store on the QN990F, QN900F, and several other models in Samsung’s latest lineup, allowing you to access over 3,000 pieces to display in your home and mask the empty black rectangle that is all of our TVs. The QLED 8Ks, Neo QLED 4Ks, QLEDs and The Frame can also access art from The Met, The MoMA, Musée d'Orsay, and more. If you pick up the QN900F, you’ll get the option to add a metal frame to really play into the whole art thing.

Samsung OLED gets an upgrade

Samsung’s OLED S95F gets some meaningful upgrades with improved Glare-Free Technology, higher brightness, and a lower reflection rate for improved viewing angles. It also gets the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, a variable 165Hz refresh rate, and more consistent colors. The S90F and S85F get some of those upgrades as well, but those who want the best of the best will want the S95F.

The Frame Pro

Samsung is also introducing The Frame Pro, a higher-end version of The Frame that’s been quite popular among enthusiasts and general consumers alike. The new version sports a Neo QLED display for improved picture quality and a 144Hz refresh rate, plus the Wireless One Connect Box for a cleaner setup.

Samsung Vision AI

All of these new TVs come with Samsung’s new Vision AI features, tightly integrated with a refreshed version of Tizen OS. Highlights include Click to Search, which allows you to click the AI button on your remote and identify products, people, places, and more that appear on your screen in real time. You can even detect the clothing characters are wearing in your favorite show. Samsung Food can do the same thing but for delicious dishes that appear, giving you a recipe in response to help you prepare it for yourself.

Samsung AI Home Security is also bundled in. By connecting your smart home devices like cameras and sensors, the AI can detect unusual sounds and movement and instantly highlight them on your TV.

In addition, Live Translate and an AI-based Voice Removal feature with audio subtitles are included to help isolate hard-to-hear voices and supply subtitles in real-time.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has yet to share full pricing and availability information for its 2025 TV lineup, but once we get word we’ll update this article. In the meantime, be sure to check out The Shortcut homepage for more CES coverage.

