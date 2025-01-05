LG OLED Evo C5 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We’ve seen increasing AI integration in TVs, but LG is going for broke with AI that you can converse with, create generative art, and even plan a vacation using Microsoft Copilot+.

LG’s high-end OLED models, including the M5 and G5, will feature all of these AI functions thanks to the company’s latest Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor. LG tells us it all starts with AI-driven personalization, which promises to learn each user’s visual and audio preferences and adapt the TV settings accordingly. LG’s AI TVs will supposedly even recognize which user is watching by their voice ID and present them with a unique welcome screen featuring personalized entertainment recommendations based on their viewing history.

You can ask LG’s new AI Chatbot quick questions or to change your TV settings (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

LG details it has also built a new AI chatbot using large language models to allow users to naturally converse with their TV. Users can ask the Chatbot to quickly brighten the screen and make other small picture adjustments instead of having to go through menus. There’s even a new Generative Image Gallery feature that has AI create custom imagery.

Beyond that, LG has also partnered with Microsoft Copilot+ for more complex queries like planning a seven day vacation and it’ll present the results into the TV’s onboard web browser.

LG OLED evo TVs get three times brighter

The LG OLED evo G5 is now three times brighter (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

AI aside, LG is promising plenty of other innovations for its latest batch of TVs. The LG OLED evo M5 finally introduces the biggest three-times brightness increase we’ve seen from the company’s OLED TVs in years. Even with a mostly white screen, LG is promising a 40% increase in brightness. LG claims it’s all thanks to upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology that features improvements in light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms.

LG OLED evo G5 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The LG OLED evo G5, and other OLED evo models like the C5, also support 165Hz variable refresh gaming – a nice bump from 144Hz – certified for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Furthermore, LG OLED evo TVs are also ClearMR 10000 certified by Vesa for smooth, stutter-free gaming. These upgrades should make LG’s latest OLED TVs the best screens for gaming this year.

LG OLED evo C5 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The LG OLED evo M5 is limited to 144Hz, but that’s because it actually streams all video and audio wirelessly from sources attached to its Zero Connect Box. For the first time, LG is also bringing its Zero Connect Box and ultra slim design to one of its QNED TVs, aka mini LED, with the LG QNED9M.

