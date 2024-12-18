📺 LG has finally launched its transparent TV… for a hefty price

💰 The LG OLED T will set you back a whopping $60,000

🛍️ It’s only available from select LG-authorized retailers

🚀 The company is also launching a fresh line of premium LCD TVs

LG is known for cooking up crazy TVs, including ones that can physically roll and expand when you turn them on. This year at CES, the company unveiled the OLED T, the company’s first transparent OLED TV that disappears when you turn it off. After many months of waiting, the TV is finally on sale for a whopping $60,000.

To be exact, the TV costs $59,999, and it’s only available from select LG-authorized retailers. That includes Best Buy, Video & Audio Center, and LG.com. Full transparency (pun intended): you can’t just go to a Best Buy store to buy it. You have to place a special order through the retailer in order to get it, which makes sense given this TV costs more than 10x the amount of the best OLED TVs out there.

The appeal of a transparent TV lies in the fact it can disappear when you turn it off. TVs can block a large portion of your wall or window when it’s not in use, leaving you with a huge empty black rectangle just sitting there. Instead of that, the OLED T lets you see through to the other side, even when you’re watching special content designed to work with the transparent OLED panel.

LG used a lot of advanced technology to make this 77-inch TV work, and after seeing it at CES 2024 myself, I must say that it’s very impressive. Colors and sharpness looked excellent, and yes, you could definitely see to the other side. Is it worth $59,999? That’s for you to decide. If you have money to blow and need to see what’s behind your TV, sure, get it. The rest of us will be happy with our conventional high-end OLEDs that cost around $2,000-$3,000.

Meanwhile, LG is also refreshing its QNED evo LCD TVs for 2025. Ranging in sizes from 40 inches to 100 inches, the TVs support LG”s Zero Connect Box, which lets you cast 4K 144Hz content to the TV wirelessly. The box can sit up to 30 feet away from your TV, and once you connect a source of content such as an Apple TV 4K or laptop, you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies without sacrificing quality. The box originally debuted on the OLED M-series TVs, but now, LG is bringing it to more sets.

The Zero Connect Box houses all of the internals to make the TV work, which means all you have to do is plug the QNED evo into the wall - no more dealing with the pain in the neck that is cable management. When fired up, the TVs will utilize technologies like Dynamic QNED Color Solution for improved color reproduction, AI for upscaling content to 4K, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for better HDR, improved surround sound, and more. Plus, you get AMD Freesync Premium.

The new QNED evo LCD TVs will likely be on display during CES 2025, when LG normally showcases its latest television sets. We’ll be on the hunt for them live at the show, especially since we’re always curious what TV works best with the PS5 Pro.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.