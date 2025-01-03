📽️ Hisense announces a new L9Q Trichroma Laser TV projector

🔎 Features a new optical light engine with variable focus to change screen sizes between 100 to 150 inches

💡 Upgraded 5,000 lumens of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio

🔊 Built-in 6.2.2 surround sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X

🤖 Runs Google TV OS with Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, and smart assistant support

The Hisense L9Q Trichroma Laser TV is the best standalone home theater projector we’ve seen ahead of CES so far.

The system itself projects up to a 150-inch screen while sitting inches away from a wall thanks to its ultra-short throw laser projection technology. If 150 inches is too big, you can also choose four other screen sizes ranging from 100, 110, 120, and 136 inches with its new optical light engine and variable focus lens.

Hisense has also boosted the L9Q Trichroma Laser TV’s brightness to 5,000 lumens with a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, allowing it to display 110% of the BT.2020 color space.

On the audio front, the Hisense L9Q Trichroma Laser TV comes with a built-in 6.2.2 surround sound system. It even supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X thanks to its 15° tilted sound bin. Users can also connect their own speakers and soundbars to the projector through eArc.

The Hisense L9Q Trichroma Laser TV runs the Google TV OS and can play media from Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and all the usual streaming apps. It comes with Wi-Fi 6E, so it should be able to handle 4K media and game streaming. There’s also HDMI 2.1 for connecting the latest consoles and PCs.

The Hisense L9Q Trichroma Laser TV also sports integrated voice assistant support so you can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit to browse and change your settings simply by speaking.

Hisense has yet to announce pricing or availability for the L9Q Trichroma Laser TV, but it will likely cost as much as if not more than, the outgoing $5,499 L9H Laser projector this model is replacing.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.