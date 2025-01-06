Samsung’s new smart mirror, first seen at CES 2025, uses AI to analyze your skin and pores (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪞 What: Samsung’s tabletop smart mirror made its debut at CES 2025

🧠 How: It uses AI to analyze your skin and pores – and it doesn’t hold back

👴 Ouch! The AI Skin Report didn’t hold back with its judgment of wrinkles

🛍️ There’s a fix: You can shop for beauty products from the mirror

🖥️ Real beauty: Samsung’s display tech overlaid on a mirror is the real star

Good thing I have a thick skin, otherwise, I would have been offended when Samsung’s new AI smart mirror at CES 2025 told me the opposite about my face.

I “have wrinkles” and I need to get a new moisturizer, according to the mirror mirror on the wall. This can be addressed with some recommended beauty products, which I could buy without looking away from my now-certified hideous reflection.

Samsung’s square-shaped tabletop mirror uses an embedded camera to scan users’ faces and then analyze their skin and pores. While calculating the wrinkles, it offered tips overlaid on the mirror for maintaining dewy skin in arid places – like the Las Vegas desert during CES.

Samsung’s AI Skin Report is brutally honest

The smart mirror took about 30 seconds to get my AI Skin Report and display to all of CES the not-a-diagnosis I feared most: I no longer have baby-smooth skin. Samsung’s digital UI came back to suggest three skincare products along with QR codes to buy each of them.

Samsung’s AI mirror isn’t the first smart mirror I’ve seen at CES, but it’s the first I’ve tested from a major tech company, not a start-up or science company. It feels like this product has legs and could combine with Samsung’s expanding Galaxy AI features over time.

Some of Samsung’s smart mirror rivals, like the Anura MagicMirror from Nuralogix, can analyze blood flow patterns and give you other health vitals. I’ll check back with Samsung to see if that’s on their roadmap for this smart mirror. I’m ready to be even more offended.

In my defense

Samsung, like other smart mirror makers, goes out of its way to declare that this face-scanning technology isn’t a medical device offering health advice. Samsung reps also said that the “surprised facial expression” was probably why the mirror saw wrinkles on my forehead. I didn’t even let them finish that sentence to strongly agree with that statement.

“Besides the wrinkles, you have a perfect skin condition today,” Samsung’s human reps told me. The AI and display technology behind Samsung’s smart mirror is neat, but sometimes, there’s no substitution for a human touch to make you feel better about your looks.