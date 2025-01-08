The Razer Iskur V2 X offers an ergonomic gaming chair at an affordable price point (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪑 Core features of Razer’s best gaming chair at an accessible price

💰 At $300, it’s more than half the price of the $649 Razer Iskur V2

🤗 This opens the chair, with good lumbar support, up to more gamers

📐 The cushioned seat remains wide to support all sitting positions

🔄 Trade-off: Upholstered instead of leather; 2D adjustable armrests instead of 4D, just one color so far

The new Razer Iskur V2 X is pleasing to my back and wallet, and it doesn’t slouch on the ergonomics that matter to gamers.

This $299 gaming chair takes the core ergonomic features of my favorite gaming chair (see my Razer Iskur V2 review) and drops the price by more than half. This opens up the lumbar-supporting upholstered chair to more gamers.

At CES 2025, I got to sit in the amply cushioned seat to see if it remains a desirable gaming throne for your derrière. Here’s my butt-in-seat analysis so far.

Small changes

I’ve become a bit of a Razer Iskur expert, as I sit in the $649 gaming chair every day when I write The Shortcut. So, I can give you an accurate description of what’s different about the new Razer Iskur V2X – besides that tempting new price.

There’s still some lumbar support, even if there isn’t a cushion that juts out from the lower back and Razer isn’t marketing it as “6D lumbar support,” which is part of the more robust Iskur V2. The foam cushioning offers solid pressure distribution and Razer kept the broad seat design within a 545mm wide base.

Lean back because the 152º recline has been retained, too. There are adjustable armrests, but they’re described as “2D” armrests, not 4D. There’s a little less flexibility when it comes to repositioning the arms of this gaming chair.

It still leans back (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Material changes

The Iskur V2 X is made of upholstered material with multi-layered fiber, according to Razer, offering a breathable and cool material for long gaming sessions. The gaming company’s new Razer Project Arielle concept chair takes cooling and heating to a new level, but this comes close for a non-mesh gaming chair.

You’ll only have one color option: a stylish black finish. That’s different from the black, black/green and gray configurations of the Razer Iskur V2 that came in leather and fabric materials. This is probably where Razer is saving the most money. The design still has five wheels and mainly the exact measurements of the V2.

The material change means it isn’t leather, but it’s also a more than half the price of the Razer Iskur V2 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Priced for even more gamers

As much as I loved testing the $649 Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair, I knew that its eye-water price wouldn’t sit well with many cash-strapped gamers. That’s why I’m happy to see Razer announce the $299 Razer Iskur 2 X at CES 2025.

By changing the material, armrests and lumbar support, Razer lowered the price of its best gaming chair by more than half without sacrificing much in the ergonomics department. It’s comfortable, durable, and breathable for long gaming sessions, and that’s exactly why we splurge on only the best gaming chairs.