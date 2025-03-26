The Samsung QN90F Neo QLED in all its 115-inch glory playing Spider-Man 2 on PS5 Pro (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Samsung begins selling its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs starting today

📺 Samsung 4K QN90F Neo QLED in 43- to 115-inch starts at $1,399

🖥️ Samsung 4K QN80F Neo QLED in 55- to 100-inch starts at $1,299

📽️ Samsung 8K QN990F Neo QLED in 65- to 98-inch starts at $5,499

🎞️ Samsung 8K QN900F Neo QLED in 65- to 85-inch starts at $3,299

Samsung has announced that 2025 Neo QLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs begin shipping today, and now we know the prices of each size.

The flagship TV of Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K lineup is the Samsung QN90F, which features a new Quantum Matrix Mini LED panel. It’s an upgrade to last year’s Samsung QN90D Neo QLED, our favorite TV for HDR games and movies.

This year’s TV packs new Neo Quantum HDR+ technology that promises to analyze each scene with Samsung’s latest NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor and increase brightness for a more realistic picture. Samsung is also giving its flagship Neo QLED 4K TV a glare-free screen, and it comes in a larger 115-inch size this year as well.

98" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $14,999

85" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $4,499

75" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $3,299

65" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $2,699

55" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $1,999

50" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $1,499

43" Samsung QN90F Neo QLED - $1,399

Samsung QN80F Neo QLED 4K

The Samsung QN80F Neo QLED lets you get an 100-inch gaming TV for less (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung also introduced a larger 100-inch QN80F Neo QLED TV this year. Although the QN80F is a step down from its flagship brother above, it still features HDMI 2.1, auto-low latency, and VRR support for consoles. You can push it even further with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator 144Hz. It also has Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for an AI-enhanced 4K picture with a new Supersize Picture Enhancer that reduces blur and optimizes the picture on larger screens.

85” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $3,499

75” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $2,299

65” Samusng QN80F Neo QLED - $1,799

55” Samsung QN80F Neo QLED - $1,299

Samsung QN990F Neo QLED 8K

The Samsung QN990F Neo QLED is the sharpest and brightest gaming TV around (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

This year Samsung has made its flagship 8K TV wireless and glare free. The Samsung QN990F Neo QLED 8K now comes with a Wireless One Connect Box – the same one we saw during our Samsung Frame Pro TV hands-on review at CES 2025 – for wireless video and gaming. It also features Glare-Free technology that should cut down on screen reflections.

The TV is also powered by Samsung’s latest NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor that can upscale 4K, HD, and even standard definition media into an 8K experience. We’re of course, most interested in testing if 8K gaming is finally possible with the new ultra-powerful Nvidia RTX 5090.

98” Samsung QN990F Neo QLED - $39,999

85” Samsung QN990F Neo QLED - $8,499

75” Samsung QN990F Neo QLED - $6,499

65” Samsung QN990F Neo QLED - $5,499

Samsung QN900F Neo QLED 8K

The Samsung QN900F Neo QLED 8K isn’t as spiffy as Samsung’s 8K wireless TV, but it still features a new Quantum Matrix Mini LED panel with glare-free technology. It also adds Object Tracking Sound+ that makes sound move in sync with the content on the screen.

85” Samsung QN900F Neo QLED - $5499

75” Samsung QN900F Neo QLED - $4,299

65” Samsung QN900F Neo QLED - $3,299

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.