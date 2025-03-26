(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

👀 Samsung’s super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared in a new video… sort of

📱 Dummy versions of the phone are on full display, showcasing how thin the device will be

📸 The camera bump seems normal, while the USB-C port doesn’t

🤔 The dummies look a lot like the device we saw at MWC 2025

📅 Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime in April

Samsung has yet to release (or tell us anything more about) the Galaxy S25 Edge, but we’re starting to get a good grip on this device through leaks. One of the latest involves a YouTube video where Korean YouTuber The Sinza demos a set of dummy versions of the phone, and we get our best look yet at how thin it’ll be, where the ports and buttons line up, and how big the camera bump could be.

The S25 Edge is expected to be 5.84 mm thin (about 2.4mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra), and that’s shown off in the video. The device looks very sleek and slim, with everything from the buttons to the USB-C port barely fitting on the frame because of the dimensions. The USB-C port in particular looks a bit strange since it’s off-center, but it’s likely that Samsung ran out of room in the device to align it correctly.

There’s also a SIM tray and speaker grille on the bottom of the phone, while the power and volume buttons live on the right side. On the back sits a camera bump that’s, surprisingly, not huge. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to get a sizable Pixel-like bump on the back to house its single 48MP camera, but the S25 Edge manages to get away with a bump for two cameras that’s only marginally thicker than the rest of the phone.

In addition, two of the S25 Edge’s rumored colors are shown off in the video, including Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. They both look pretty good, albeit a bit boring compared to other Galaxy S25 colors that Samsung offers.

The dummy units shown off in the video look a lot like the official ones we saw at MWC 2025. The device is about as thin and sleek as the real thing, and the camera bump looks virtually identical. We still haven’t officially gone hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but at least from afar, this leak seems legit.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, a primary 200MP camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 3,786mAh battery. It’s expected to launch sometime in April, although Samsung hasn’t given us an exact date or price yet.

