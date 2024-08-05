📺 TCL has brought its NXTPaper technology to TVs with the TCL NXTFrame TV

🖼️ The TCL NXTPaper TV displays gorgeous artwork with a paper-like texture, realistic detail, and vibrant colors

🎥 Features a QLED 144Hz panel with VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro support

📦 TCL NXTFrame TV is available now in 55- and 65-inch sizes

📆 Larger and a Pro TV coming in September 2024

📊 Pricing starts at $,1499, making it just as expensive as Samsung’s latest Frame TVs

TCL’s NXTPaper TV can seamlessly fit in with any gallery wall (credit: TCL)

We love TCL’s NXTPaper displays for their amazing paper-like matte finish and readability, and now TCL is incorporating its technology into a TV-sized screen.

TCL has introduced a new series of NXTFrame TVs designed to display artwork that looks just like real paintings with almost lifelike levels of texture and depth. These TVs are meant to be centerpieces at home and can be left on to display artwork all day thanks to their matte anti-glare screens, excellent color reproduction, and power efficiency. The TCL NXTFrame can even create AI-generated images, so it can produce an unlimited amount of pictures to display.

Of course, TCL NXTFrame TVs are designed to display TV and movies at 4K HDR as well. The displays feature QLED panel technology and can even handle gaming at up to 144Hz with variable refresh rate or FreeSync Premium Pro. The NXTFrame TV will even support Game Accelerator 240, letting users push their frame rates even higher in exchange for a lower-resolution picture.

The TCL NXTFrame TV Pro comes with a serious 3.1.2 soundbar and wireless subwoofer from Bang & Olufsen (credit: TCL)

There will also be a higher-end NXTFrame Pro TV that comes with a 3.1.2 sound bar and wireless subwoofer from Bang & Olufsen. This sound system should make the NXTFrame TV one of the nicest sounding TVs if it’s anything like Bang & Olufsen’s Stage or Theatre soundbars. Lastly, TCL has introduced a new Movable Floor Stand, that lets users display their TV like a piece of artwork on a movable easel for $669.

The TCL NXTFrame TV is available now in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The larger versions of the TCL NXTFrame TV as well as the NXTFrame Pro TV will be available later this month.

TCL NXTFrame TV

55” model (55A300W): $1499.99

65” model (65A300W): $1999.99

75” model (75A300W): $2499.99

85” model (85A300W): $3999.99

TCL NXTFrame Pro TV

55” model (55A300WPRO): $1999.99

65” model (65A300WPRO): $ 2699.99

75” model (75A300WPRO): $ 3499.99

85” model (85A300WPRO): $ 4999.99

TCL’s new Movable Floor Stand makes the NXTFrame TV look like a huge paintign on a movable easel (credit: TCL)

Those prices make the TCL NXTFrame TV just as expensive as the latest Samsung Frame TV, which has been the top TV for display images and artwork since it debuted in 2017. Samsung has been able to sit comfortably in its own niche until some recent competitors from Hisense and now the TCL NXTFrame TV this year.

We’ve reached out to TCL for details on the TV’s default speakers and how many HDMI 2.1 ports it will support. We’ll update this post as soon as we hear some answers. Stay tuned for more as we’ll get hands-on time with the TCL NXTFrame Pro TV at IFA 2024 later this September.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and has been reviewing tech for more than a decade, including going in-depth on TVs and soundbars.