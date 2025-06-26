(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🏆 Rating: 3.5/5

✅ Pros

📐 Compact design that’s plenty portable

🍋 Citrus Yellow is a delightful finish

🔊 Good sound quality that gets loud

🔋 20-hour battery life

🪨 Shock and rust resistant

❌ Cons

🔊 Other speakers have better stereo sound

🎙️ No mics for phone calls

💰 Price is $70 higher than the competition

The Shortcut review

If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker at a reasonable price, you may come across the Bose SoundLink Plus. The latest mid-range speaker in Bose’s lineup, the SoundLink Plus aims to be a sweet spot between the SoundLink Flex and SoundLink Max to provide a portable package with good audio quality, battery life, and durability. The result is a speaker that does all of this quite well.

I’ve been using the Bose SoundLink Plus for about a week and a half, and it’s among the best Bluetooth speakers I’ve used for under $300. I’m impressed with the audio quality and how loud it gets, I like the compact design, and the new Citrus Yellow finish is perfect for summertime (or any time when you need a splash of color). However, at $269, the SoundLink Plus isn’t the best value; while everything is generally good here, you pay a premium for the Bose brand, which results in its competitors being as good or even better for less money.

The Bose SoundLink Plus is a solid Bluetooth speaker that can deliver a great listening experience for your entire July 4th barbecue, but if you want to save a few dollars, there are some easy ways to do it.

Amazon: Bose SoundLink Plus

Full review

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 Cool, compact, and easy to control. Bose kept things simple with the design of the SoundLink Plus. It looks just like the SoundLink Flex but slightly bigger, which is to say: what you’d probably think a Bluetooth speaker looks like. There’s a piece of nylon rope on the side to make it easy to carry around, and it’s less than a foot long and about four inches tall, making it easy to store in your bag. All of its controls can be found on the top, protected by flexible silicone, making it easy to manage playback and Bluetooth connections without your phone. There’s also a USB-C port on the back for charging.

🍋 Get the yellow one. Bose sent me the Citrus Yellow version of the SoundLink Plus for review, and between the three available color choices, this is the one to get. The Blue Dusk looks sharp in its own right, while the Black version is the least interesting. Citrus Yellow pops in any room or setting you have it in, and it’s by far the best-looking of the lineup. Plus, it’s fitting for its June release date.

🧗 Adventure-ready. Bose includes an IP67 rating on the SoundLink Plus, which means it’s safe against dirt and drops into a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Bose says the speaker will even float in case you drop it, which is a nice touch. In addition, the speaker is shock and rust resistant, which makes it ideal for taking with you just about anywhere.

🔊 Loud sound. Inside, Bose packs in a subwoofer, a tweeter, and four passive radiators to deliver “best-in-class” sound quality. In my testing, my first impression was just how loud the SoundLink Plus can get. I was impressed with the volume coming from such a compact speaker. I took it to the beach to blast classic yacht rock, and once it was at 50% volume, it was enough for my entire party to hear no matter where they sat in the sand. Any louder and I’d be disturbing our neighbors, although I’m not sure that’s possible when you’re playing “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass.

🎚️ Plenty of bass. The SoundLink Plus also delivers on bass. If you’re a hip-hop head or enjoy your rock tracks with deep low-end, this speaker will give you what you’re looking for. It isn’t in the same ballpark as a Beats speaker, where bass is the focal point, but it’s prominent enough for casual listeners who like a little thump when they’re listening to music.

🔇 Not quite as full. One thing I noticed about the speaker is its somewhat empty presence. While sound quality is generally good, the soundstage is much tighter than other speakers I’ve tested in this price range, which means you have to rely on volume for everyone to hear your jams. Other speakers like the Sony Ult Field 3 do a much better job at stereo separation, allowing for a fuller sound that feels more grandios than what the SoundLink Plus can kick out.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎛️ Solid EQ, plus some extras. The Bose companion app offers an EQ to tune the SoundLink Plus to how you’d like, and it can make a difference if you want to control things like treble and bass. It isn’t the most robust EQ I’ve seen, but it gets the job done. The app also gives you access to features like multi-device connections and Shortcuts for pressing a button to switch between devices or controlling Spotify. The interface is simple and easy to use, and there isn’t a ton of extra fluff loaded in that you won’t use.

🎙️ Missing mics. One thing you can’t do with the SoundLink Plus is take phone calls or use your phone’s virtual assistant. That’s because Bose didn’t include any microphones on the speaker, unlike many speakers in this price range. It’s fine if you don’t typically take phone calls or yell at Siri with your Bluetooth speaker, but for those who do, you’re out of luck.

🔋 Solid battery life. Bose says the SoundLink Plus can last up to 20 hours on a full charge. In my testing, I was able to get around 14-15 hours of battery life on a charge, which is pretty good. You’ll need to play it at a lower volume and keep your phone close by in order to get longer battery life, but overall, it delivers long-enough endurance to last for the entire duration of your next get-together.

💰 The price isn’t the best. At $269, the Bose SoundLink Plus offers a decent experience, but it’s not the best you can get. Other speakers like the JBL Charge 6 and Sony Ult Field 3 are cheaper and come with most of the same features. The Ult Field 3 in particular is a much better alternative; not only is the sound quality better and can fill a room more easily, but it also has longer 24-hour battery life, microphones for phone calls. and a strap for better portability. Of course, Bose loyalists may not care about these options, but it’s important to consider if you want the most value for your money.

Should you buy the Bose SoundLink Plus?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You want a nice-looking speaker in a vibrant color

✅ You want good sound quality

✅ You want multi-device connectivity

✅ You need increased durability

No, if…

❌ You want the most bang for your buck (get the Sony Ult Field 3)

❌ You take phone calls with your speaker (get the Sony Ult Field 3)

❌ You want longer battery life (get the JBL Charge 6)

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.