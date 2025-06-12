🔊 Bose is adding a new speaker to its SoundLink lineup

🪨 The SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker has a rugged design, 20 hours of battery life, and plenty of bass

🔋 It doubles as an external battery for your phone

🔈 Bose is also previewing its updated SoundLink Micro speaker

📅 The SoundLink Plus goes on sale June 26 for $269

Bose is adding a new wireless speaker to its SoundLink lineup. Called the SoundLink Plus, the speaker is designed to serve as a middle ground for those who want high-quality audio in a portable, rugged package. The company is also announcing a new version of the SoundLink Micro speaker that’ll come at a later date.

The SoundLink Plus is equipped with a shock and rust-resistant design made from a power-coated steel grille and soft-touch silicone. It’s also water and dust proof thanks to an IP67 certification, plus it floats in case you drop it in the pool or lake this summer. What’s more, there’s a rugged nylon rope on the side that makes it easy to carry.

Inside, Bose packs in a subwoofer, tweeter, and four passive radiators for what the company calls “best-in-class” sound quality. The SoundLink Plus also has booming bass, according to the company. I’ll be curious to see how it compares to the sound quality of other Bluetooth speakers, such as the Sony Ult Field 3.

You also get up to 20 hours of battery life with the SoundLink Plus. Bose says the USB-C port doubles as a charging port for your phone, letting you use the speaker as a power bank on the go. In addition, you can pair the SoundLink Plus with other Bose speakers for stereo audio through the companion app.

(Credit: Bose)

Bose is also announcing its next-generation SoundLink Micro speaker. The ultra-compact speaker comes with a single driver and dual passive radiators for louder sound, a steel grille, IP67 certification, and a rugged silicone design. It also has up to 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and a nylon strap for clipping it to your bag on the go.

Bose is charging $269 for the SoundLink Plus. It’ll be available in Black, Blue Dusk, and a limited-edition Citrus Yellow. The speaker is up for preorder now and will launch on June 26. Meanwhile, the new SoundLink Mini will cost $129 and launch later this summer. It’ll be available in Black or Blue Dusk.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.