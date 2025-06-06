(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

If there’s one thing I enjoy a little too much about my job, it’s testing speakers. I’m a bit of a music nut, and no matter what playlist I decide to blast while I write all day, I want it to sound good. So when I get a chance to test out a new speaker or a pair of headphones, I’m egregiously excited, and that’s how I felt when I got my hands on the Sony Ult Field 3.

Sony revamped its Bluetooth speaker lineup with the Ult Field 3, Field 5, and Tower 9, which we got to check out during an early demo hosted by the company. Recently, I had a chance to spend more time with the lower-end Field 3, a $199 speaker with a durable design and promising sound quality.

I tested the speaker in a variety of different scenarios, from playing lo-fi at my desk to blasting the new Morgan Wallen album aboard a kayak in Lakes Bay. My conclusion? This is one of the best speakers you can get for summertime thanks to its impressive sound quality, durability, and portability. Plus, it’s $199, making it a no-brainer alternative to the JBL Charge 6 and Beats Pill if you want high-quality sound and bass.

Hands-on with the Sony Ult Field 3

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 Portable size and weight. The Ult Field 3 can easily fit in a backpack, beach bag, or picnic basket. It’s under a foot long and weighs just over 2.5 pounds, making it perfect for carrying around all day. I threw it in my backpack for a trip to the beach, and its weight never bothered me. There’s also a handy strap in the box you can use to carry it on your shoulder, or as an epic chain. The strap is sturdy and made from high-quality materials, such as metal, which will help ensure its longevity.

🏝️ Ready for the outdoors. Sony also made the Ult Field 3 itself durable. It includes an IP67 rating that keeps it safe from dirt and water, plus it’s rust-proof and military-grade drop-resistant. Most speakers in this price range have some sort of water resistance, but not all have the extra drop and rust protection, which helps Sony’s speaker stand out. I took the Field 3 out in my kayak and had no issue splashing it with salt water and tossing it in the boat before we floated out into the water.

🧦 Light gray gets dirty. My only complaint about the design is the Off-White color. Since this speaker is covered in so much fabric, it’s easy to get it dirty with outdoor usage, leading to stains and other discoloration. If you don’t want your speaker to look too dirty over time, go for the Black or Forest Gray options.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎛️ Convenient controls. Sony includes an array of buttons on the top of the speaker to make operating it super easy. You’ll find the power button, volume controls, Bluetooth connection, play/pause, and ULT button (more on that later) all next to each other, while the back houses a USB-C port that can be used to charge the speaker while you play music. There’s a silicone cover to protect the port as well, so you don’t have to worry about accidental damage in your travels.

🔊 Full and loud sound. The Ult Field 3 comes with a woofer, two passive radiators, and a tweeter with 27W of power. Coupled with Sony’s tuning, the end result is loud, impressive sound quality at every volume. The speaker deliver clear highs and well-defined mids, while the low-end is balanced just enough to give music a punch. I listened to hip-hop, country, jazz, and everything in between on this speaker, and it all sounds great. I used the Field 3 for an outdoor barbecue over Memorial Day weekend and everyone was impressed with how it sounded. Compared to my Marshall Middleton (which costs $100 more), I could barely tell the difference in sound quality. It was quite impressive.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔘 Bass lovers: hit the ULT. If you want a little extra oomph in your music, hit the shiny ULT button on the top of the speaker. It’ll immediately satisfy any craving for big bass from a little speaker you may have. Sure, it’ll drain your battery life, but your music will thump. If you need to get the people at your party moving, you’ll want to hit the ULT button as soon as possible.

📲 Sound Connect makes management easier. I’ve used Sony audio products for years, and the app situation has always been a mess. Sony used to make you use separate apps for your headphones and Bluetooth speakers, both of which were awful. Now, there’s a singular Sound Connect app, and it’s miles better. The interface is easy to use, it’s easy to pair new devices to your account, and you don’t have to have two separate apps if you have a Field 3 and headphones like the WH-1000XM6.

Adjust the EQ to your heart’s content. The Sound Connect app also comes with a custom EQ for the Ult Field 3, giving you plenty of control over how audio sounds on the speaker.

Wanna play DJ? There’s an option next to the EQ for adding DJ effects to your music, such as turntable scratches and hype sounds. Is any of this necessary? No, but it can be fun if you wanna liven things up.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔋 Battery life is always under 24 hours. Sony advertises that the Ult Field 3 can last up to 24 hours on a full charge, but I’ve never personally experienced this. You’d have to play music at a certain volume without ULT mode turned on to get a number close to this, but in reality, you’ll get up to 10 hours of listening time, depending on the volume you play at. ULT mode generally drains the speaker’s battery fast, so you might want to keep it off if your party is going to last a while. Luckily, there’s quick charging which gets you two hours of listening time after 10 minutes.

💯 Connect 100 speakers at once. Sony reminded us that the Ult Field 3 supports the company’s Party Connect feature, which allows you to pair up to 100 separate speakers for the ultimate listening experience. Do I have 100 Field speakers to test? No. Am I planning on contacting my friends at Sony to see if a test like this is possible? You bet. Stay tuned.

🆚 Comparing to the competition. The Ult Field 3 stands out as a durable, lively alternative to other $200 speakers on the market. You’ll get similar audio quality on the JBL Charge 6 and longer battery life, but a less durable design. The Beats Pill is cheaper and a bit more portable, but you’ll get far better sound quality. In the end, the Ult Field 3 is a solid choice if you don’t want to spend more than $200 on a Bluetooth speaker that can serve as your sound system for summertime barbecues, wintertime bonfires, and more.

Where to buy the Sony Ult Field 3

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

