The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam's avatar
Adam
2h

ZFold design this year looks significantly better than Fold6. Not sure how I feel about them removing the UDC, really.enjoyed that immersive experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Swider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture