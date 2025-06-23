Samsung’s foldable phones are expected at its July 9 Unpacked event (Z Fold 6 pictured) (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🚀 Samsung will announce its new foldable phones on July 9 at 10am ET

📱 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are rumored to be the highlights

🛍️ It’s offering a $50 Samsung credit if you reserve interest with your email

🙅‍♂️ No obligation to buy it in the end, but the offer vanishes on July 9

⌚ New Galaxy watches are also expected to launch at the Unpacked event

We’ve been reporting on Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors and Flip 7 rumors for months, and we finally have a firm launch date for Samsung’s next foldable Android smartphones.

You’ll get your first glimpse of the new Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, according to Samsung’s official announcement today, and leaks suggest we may see a brand new tier with a flagship-level camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Before July 9, you can get a $50 Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a larger screen (Z Fold 6 pictured) (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order

Even before Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 pre-orders begin, Samsung is offering a $50 Samsung Store credit redeemable toward the pre-order. That means you’ll save money on accessories like cases, watches, and earbuds. Samsung’s fine print says the credit is “redeemable towards ecosystem purchases during preorder.”

To be eligible for the $50 offer, you first need to “reserve interest” in Samsung’s new phones before July 9. Note: You have no obligation to actually purchase anything if you sign up with your email address today (you’re not pre-ordering yet). Of course, if you don’t end up buying a Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 series phone (or a watch), you won’t get the $50 credit.

But judging from our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and Z Flip 6 review and the rumors about how the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be better (read: bigger screens), there’s ample reason to at least show interest (knowing the deal vanishes on July 9).

To sweeten the deal this year, Samsung is adding “3x Samsung reward points in your pre-order purchase” and an entry into a sweepstakes with the grand prize being $5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors

We already got the sense that Samsung would announce new foldable phones at a July 9 launch event in NYC, thanks to a flurry of Z Fold 7 leaks. The screens are expected to be bigger at 8 inches on the inside (up from 7.6 inches) and 6.5 inches on the front (up from 6.3 inches). This will help Samsung compete with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We’re particularly interested in reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, if that ends up being a real product outside of the rumor mill. Samsung has teased a new tier of its top foldable smartphone that will boast a 200MP “powerful” camera.

Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to get a larger cover display and bigger battery to keep up with Samsung’s chief rival in this category, the Moto Razr Ultra.

More than just the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Fold 7 Ultra and Z Flip 7 phones might not be alone. There are expectations that three new Galaxy smartwatches may launch, too: Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. There’s also a strong chance we’ll see a near-final version of Samsung’s Android XR headset, Project Moohan.

