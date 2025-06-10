🍎 Apple’s rumored AirPods Pro 3 have popped up for the first time

📱 In the code for the iOS 26 beta, the upcoming earbuds are officially referenced

🎧 The headphones are expected to come with better noise cancellation, a slimmer design, in-ear heart rate monitoring, and more

📅 Given this leak, we could see AirPods Pro 3 alongside the iPhone 17, contradicting rumors

Apple hasn’t released a new pair of AirPods Pro earbuds since the AirPods Pro 2 came out in 2022, but that could change soon if a new leak is any indication.

The iOS 26 developer beta dropped yesterday, which a lot of folks were quick to install. People also started to sift through the code to find Easter eggs hinting at future Apple products, and it seems like a contributor to popular tech blog MacRumors was able to find a reference to “AirPods Pro 3.” Steve Moser says that the reference to the unreleased headphones exists, although there’s no mention of what features the buds will have.

The reference was found in a headphone-related UI framework, according to MacRumors, which seems to hint that Apple is gearing up for the AirPods Pro 3’s launch behind the scenes. It’s the second time we’ve seen Apple hint at a new version of AirPods Pro, following an update to a reference in iOS 18 that said “AirPods Pro 2nd Generation” to “AirPods Pro 2 or later.”

As for what we can expect, AirPods Pro 3 rumors say that the headphones will come with a tweaked design. The case and buds could be a bit slimmer this time around, although we don’t expect Apple to drop the silicone tips or do anything drastic. Under the hood, the buds will reportedly come with a new chip that’ll enable improved noise cancellation. The new AirPods could also come with sensors for in-ear heart rate tracking (similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2) and temperature detection. AirPods Pro 3 will also likely work with Apple’s new Live Translation feature which is debuting in iOS 26.

While previous rumors suggested the AirPods Pro 3 would debut in 2026, it seems like they could wind up shipping alongside the iPhone 17 series given the fact they’re referenced in iOS 26. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any further indication we’ll be getting new AirPods Pro by the end of the year.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.