🍎 Apple’s entire iPhone 17 lineup just leaked in new CAD renders

👀 The renders point to a more Pixel-like design for the iPhone, with an exception

📸 The iPhone 17 Air seems even more likely to come with one camera

📱 These renders align with previous iPhone 17 design leaks we’ve seen

📅 Expect the iPhone 17 series to launch this September

The entire iPhone 17 family just leaked, and they look a lot like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Majin Bu on X has posted new CAD renders of what they claim to be the iPhone 17 series, including the regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and mysterious iPhone 17 Air. The renders align with what we’ve heard from previous leaks, with the iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro getting huge camera bumps while the regular iPhone 17 sticks with a smaller cutout, something we enjoyed in our iPhone 16 Plus review. They also line up with images that Majin Bu previously posted that seemed to show off the 17 Air’s design in real life.

Different for different’s sake

The renders very clearly depict phones that look like iPhones, but a little bit different. That seems to be all Apple is interested in doing to compel people to buy these phones from a design perspective, because outside of the huge Pixel-esque camera bumps, they just look like iPhones.

The iPhone 17 Air will take things to a new level thanks to its 5-6mm form factor. The device, as revealed in these renders, will be a lot thinner than the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup and require the camera bump to actually fit the rumored 48MP shooter. But the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will get huge camera houses for the sake of having huge camera houses; we haven’t heard rumors about a hardware upgrade for the iPhone’s shooters yet, or at least one that suggests Apple needs to make such a drastic change to the design.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 just looks like an iPhone. The vertically-stacked camera bump is the same as the iPhone 16 and twice as big as the bump on the iPhone 16e. It’ll have the most boring design of the three, if these renders are to be trusted.

Speaking of which, while Majin Bu has been accurate before with previous Apple leaks, they aren’t always on the money. Take these renders with a grain of salt until we have a clearer idea of what the iPhone 17 will look like.

The next generation of iPhones is expected to come with improved performance thanks to A19 and A19 Pro, better cameras, iOS 19, and more. The iPhone 17 Pro series could be equipped with reverse wireless charging, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air might have 120Hz screens. We’ll know more as time progresses and we get closer to the expected September release date, so stay tuned.

