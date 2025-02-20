(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⚡️ Apple is reportedly testing reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro

🏋️‍♀️ A new rumor suggests the company is working on a more powerful version for the iPhone

📱 It would bring the iPhone in line with what you can do on a Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro

🤔 It’s unlikely that the feature would come to the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air

Apple is reportedly working on giving the iPhone 17 Pro reverse wireless charging. The company has been rumored to add the feature for many years, and for the iPhone 17 series, it looks like it could finally come. A Weibo-based Apple leaker known as Instant Digital says that Apple has tested a version of the 17 Pro with reverse wireless charging - and it’s more powerful than most Android phones.

Instant Digital says that the version of reverse wireless charging Apple tested clocks in at 7.5W. While that’s not necessarily fast, it’s faster than the 2.5W-5W charging we’re used to seeing on Android phones. The feature could be used to recharge devices like your AirPods or Apple Watch, and it would mean that the iPhone will finally catch up to all the charging tricks of phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Apple has technically included reverse wireless charging in previous iPhones. The MagSafe Battery Pack, which was discontinued in 2023 with the iPhone 15, used Apple’s proprietary protocol to charge when you plug your iPhone in. However, Apple never opened it up to more devices, so the iPhone 17 Pro would be the first iPhone to take full advantage of it.

That being said, we’ve heard rumors for years on and off that the iPhone would get reverse wireless charging, and so far, none of them have come to fruition. That could change with the iPhone 17 Pro, but only time will tell.

As a side note, if it’s being tested on the iPhone 17 Pro, my guess is Apple could consider keeping this a Pro iPhone feature and leave it off the regular iPhone 17 and ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. Those phones will have smaller batteries anyway, so it would make sense, but that’s just my hunch.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with an upgraded processor and camera system in a huge camera bump on the back. It will also come with a titanium design, Apple’s C1 5G modem, and other upgrades like iOS 19. We expect the phone to come out in September.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.