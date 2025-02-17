💻 Apple is rumored to release a new MacBook Pro later this fall

🤖 The laptop could be powered by the upcoming M5 chip

🖥️ In addition, a refreshed Studio Display could come in 2026

📆 Apple hasn’t released a new monitor in nearly three years

👀 In the meantime, we expect the MacBook Air M4 to debut

Apple is reportedly releasing a new MacBook Pro this fall, and it could beat the next-gen iPad Pro to the punch by introducing the company’s next processor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman released his Power On newsletter over the weekend, and in it, the famous Apple reporter hinted that Apple is planning to release the MacBook Pro with M5 in the fall. In addition, Apple is testing a new version of the all-encompassing Studio Display that could be released sometime in 2026, marking the first time Apple has shipped a monitor in over three years.

💻 MacBook Pro with M5

Apple’s MacBook Pro was last updated in October with M4 chips, and since we typically see new MacBook Pros in October or November, it’s fair to say the MacBook Pro M5 models will arrive around the same time.

Unlike last year, however, the MacBook Pro might be the first device to get M5. Apple introduced the M4 chip on the iPad Pro in May of 2024, then waited five months to add it to its Pro-grade laptops. That doesn’t seem likely this year, although things could change; we are expecting a refreshed iPad Pro with an M5 chip this year and previous rumors suggested it would arrive in the fall, but there’s plenty of time for that release schedule to get shifted.

The rest of the MacBook Pro won’t likely change when it’s refreshed this year, but things can always change. Right now, we expect the laptop to look nearly identical to how it does now, swapping out the M4 chips for the M5 in the process. The MacBook Pro isn’t expected to get an OLED screen until 2026.

🖥️ The next Studio Display

Gurman also mentioned a new Studio Display in his report. Apple is allegedly testing prototypes of a display with the codename J427. It’ll be a successor to the Studio Display, which hasn’t gotten an update since its introduction in 2022. The display features an all-encompassing design with a 27-inch 5K display, high-fidelity speakers with Spatial Audio, a 12MP FaceTime camera, a handful of USB-C ports, and a sleek aluminum enclosure.

The new model is expected to drop in 2026, although it’s unclear what the new model will feature in terms of upgrades. Maybe a better screen that doesn’t look like an aging iMac? Perhaps an upgraded webcam? Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a lower price (kidding… kinda).

It’s worth noting that the Studio Display will seemingly get updated before the Pro Display XDR, which hasn’t gotten updated since its introduction in 2019. The $4,999 screen seems to be forgotten by Apple, with no signs of an upgrade anywhere. If we hear something that points to an updated version on the horizon, we’ll let you know.

📅 What’s coming in the mean time?

Before the new Studio Display ships and the MacBook Pro M5 debuts, we expect Apple to announce the MacBook Air, a new Mac mini, and an updated Mac Pro, all with M4 processors. That’s alongside the new iPhone 17 series (including the iPhone 17 Air), the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11, a new iPad Air, and new smart home gadgets such as an iPad-like smart display.

