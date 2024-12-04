👀 Apple will reportedly release an upgraded iPad Pro next year

🤖 The new model will sport the upcoming M5 processor

📐 We don’t expect to see a major design overhaul like this year

📱 The new iPad Pro will arrive alongside the iPhone 17 and a smart home hub

Apple just dropped one of its biggest iPad upgrades ever this year with the OLED iPad Pro powered by M4, and now, we’re hearing when its successor will arrive.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPad Pro with Apple’s upcoming M5 processor will be released later in 2025, likely in the second half of the year. That timing lines up with Apple’s current upgrade schedule for the iPad Pro, which typically sees the device get an upgrade once every 18 months. Since the OLED iPad Pro was released in May of this year, it would make sense to see a refresh later on next year.

More news: Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors suggest bigger displays are on the way

Apple iPad Pro M5 rumors

In his report, Kuo mentions that the iPad Pro with M5 is expected to enter production in the second half of the year, which will help boost business momentum for the company as it coincides with the launch of other devices like the iPhone 17 and mysterious iPad-like smart home hub. The manufacturing timing also lines up with when we’d expect new iPads in the latter half of 2025.

Typically, if Apple has new iPads to announce before the end of a calendar year, it’ll reveal the devices during an event (or in a press release) in October. We saw the company do this with the iPad mini 7 this year, for example. Then, in November, the iPads will usually go on sale. If Apple intends to start manufacturing the next iPad Pro in 2H25, it’s likely we can expect a similar launch timeline.

Right now, rumors remain sparse around the next iPad Pro. Kuo says it’ll come with the M5 chip which is a given, but outside of that, we’re not sure what else it’ll include. If I had to guess, I’d say Apple sticks with the same ultra-thin design, OLED displays, and Apple Pencil Pro support as the current generation. This year was a big year for the iPad Pro, and it’s likely Apple will want to continue profiting from its work in getting this impressive tablet to market.

We’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer to the iPad Pro M5’s launch date. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price prediction might disappoint some

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.