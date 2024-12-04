😢 Nintendo Switch 2 could be months away still

📆 A new release date prediction of June or July may disappoint some

🤷‍♂️ Nintendo has promised to reveal its next console before April 1, 2025

👀 More leaks are appearing, which could speed up Nintendo’s plans

Every month, it feels like there’s a new Nintendo Switch 2 release date prediction. However, we’re slowly approaching 2025 with no announcement in sight, despite Nintendo stating it will show the console before April next year.

It seemed like the Nintendo Switch 2 would be teased in September, as the company had held a Nintendo Direct presentation every September for the last seven years. However, that streak ended, and it seems like the Nintendo Switch release date – which many predicted would be March 2025 – could be as late as June or July, according to the latest reports.

Juan A. Fonseca at Nintenduo claims the Switch 2 will launch in summer 2025, and said that “members of at least six development studios that are working on titles for the successor to Switch have confirmed to us that the console has a release window between June and early July.”

Nintenduo also believes the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be between 400 and 500 Euros, which is around $419 and $524. That wouldn’t be too surprising, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is tipped to be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date.

It’s worth noting that European and UK customers pay significantly more than US consumers, so don’t take the conversion as a direct translation. Case in point, the PS5 is $699.99 in the US but costs 799.99 Euros – that’s around $839…

Nintendo will be aware of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak, which shows a familiar-looking controller with a few interesting tweaks. Some Chinese manufacturers have also started offering accessories for the new console, despite it not being announced. This could speed up Nintendo’s plans, but the company seems to be steadfast in its decision to reveal the Switch 2 when it’s ready, and not a moment before.

Up next: Nintendo adds the most popular puzzle game in the world to Switch Online

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.