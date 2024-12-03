🆕 Nintendo has added a new NES game to Nintendo Switch Online

It feels like we’ve had more updates to Nintendo Switch Online in the last few months than we have the entire year – and Nintendo has just announced another addition to its ever-growing online library. This time, it’s the most popular puzzle game in the world, Tetris.

Fans of the block dropping, line-creating game can relive the classic title for NES on December 12. The game was famously ported to Game Boy and was bundled in with the handheld in North America and Europe, which helped it reach 118.69 millions units sold worldwide.

There have been countless versions of Tetris created in the years since, including the excellent Tetris Effect: Connected. Despite its simple premise, it remains a firm favorite puzzle game, and it’s surprising just how many iterations and adaptations there have been.

Nintendo recently added three Sega Genesis games to Nintendo Switch Online, as well as Donkey Kong Land and Donkey Kong Land 2 to Game Boy. In October, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers were treated to Banjo-Tooie and two new N64 Mature games, and Nintendo also launched its very own music streaming service, Nintendo Music.

After a rocky start, Nintendo’s online service has grown into a fantastic value proposition and the extensive library of games its amassed should carry over to the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, meaning you can enjoy all the best Switch games on the Japanese company’s next console.

It looks like Nintendo will have to announce its Switch successor soon, though. A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak may have revealed the console’s Joy-Con controllers, which are familiar but include some interesting tweaks.

