Nintendo has been on a roll with its Switch Online updates, adding new titles to the service at a refreshingly rapid pace.

After reviving two N64 mature titles ahead of Halloween and adding Donkey Kong Land and Donkey Kong Land 2 to Game Boy, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can now enjoy three classic Sega Genesis games just in time for Thanksgiving.

The three Sega Genesis games include ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs.

ToeJam & Earl Panic on Funkotron is arguably the highlight of the three new titles. Released in 1993, the game became a cult classic with its quirky graphics and unique soundtrack.

VectorMan debuted in late 1995 and is a 2D action platformer and boasts impressive graphics for the 16-bit console. It was sadly overlooked by a lot of players, so it’s great to see it come to Nintendo’s online service.

Completing the trio of new games is Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs. A run and gun game developer and published by Capcom, it originally released in arcades before making its way to Sega’s console.

If you’re wondering what other Genesis games are available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to enjoy, you can find the full list of titles below.

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Alisia Dragoon

Beyond Oasis

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Columns

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Crusaders of Centy

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco the Dolphin

Flicky

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Pulseman

Ristar

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Sword of Vermillon

Target Earth

The Revenge of Shinobi

Thunder Force II

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

VectorMan

Virtua Fighter 2

Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs

Nintendo has slowly built its Nintendo Switch Online into one of the best online services. Subscribers can access a library of hundreds of NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis and N64 games, many of which include online multiplayer. You can also listen to timeless Nintendo soundtracks on the Nintendo Music app.

