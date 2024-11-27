Nintendo adds 3 classic Sega Genesis games to Switch Online in time for Thanksgiving
Get your retro gaming fix on Nintendo Switch this Thanksgiving
🆕 Three new Sega Genesis games are now available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members
🎮 The games include ToeJam and Earl in Panic on Funkotron, VectorMan and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs
📈 There are over 40 Sega Genesis games for subscribers to enjoy
👏 Nintendo also recently add two new Game Boy games and two N64 mature titles
Nintendo has been on a roll with its Switch Online updates, adding new titles to the service at a refreshingly rapid pace.
After reviving two N64 mature titles ahead of Halloween and adding Donkey Kong Land and Donkey Kong Land 2 to Game Boy, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can now enjoy three classic Sega Genesis games just in time for Thanksgiving.
The three Sega Genesis games include ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs.
ToeJam & Earl Panic on Funkotron is arguably the highlight of the three new titles. Released in 1993, the game became a cult classic with its quirky graphics and unique soundtrack.
VectorMan debuted in late 1995 and is a 2D action platformer and boasts impressive graphics for the 16-bit console. It was sadly overlooked by a lot of players, so it’s great to see it come to Nintendo’s online service.
Completing the trio of new games is Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs. A run and gun game developer and published by Capcom, it originally released in arcades before making its way to Sega’s console.
If you’re wondering what other Genesis games are available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to enjoy, you can find the full list of titles below.
Alien Soldier
Alien Storm
Alisia Dragoon
Beyond Oasis
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Columns
Comix Zone
Contra: Hard Corps
Crusaders of Centy
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
Earthworm Jim
Ecco the Dolphin
Flicky
Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker
Light Crusader
Mega Man: The Wily Wars
M.U.S.H.A.
Phantasy Star IV
Pulseman
Ristar
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
Space Harrier II
Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition
Streets of Rage 2
Strider
Super Fantasy Zone
Sword of Vermillon
Target Earth
The Revenge of Shinobi
Thunder Force II
ToeJam & Earl
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
VectorMan
Virtua Fighter 2
Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs
Nintendo has slowly built its Nintendo Switch Online into one of the best online services. Subscribers can access a library of hundreds of NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis and N64 games, many of which include online multiplayer. You can also listen to timeless Nintendo soundtracks on the Nintendo Music app.
