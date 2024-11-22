🆕 Nintendo Switch Online users can enjoy a brand game

🐵 Donkey Kong Land is now available

📆 It launched in 1995 for the Game Boy

🔜 However, the ultimate Game Boy tribute is out soon for hardcore fans

Nintendo has added a classic new game to its Switch Online service, and its timing is rather interesting. Donkey Kong Land for the Game Boy is now available, which was originally released by Rare in 1995.

Like all other Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy games, you can create save states, rewind your gameplay, and even switch between different filters.

However, if you want the ultimate Game Boy to play Donkey Kong Land on, the ModRetro Chromatic launches on December 1, and it’s received positive reviews.

Designed by Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, the handheld can play original Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, and features a 2.56-inch IPS pixel-accurate display with a sapphire screen cover that’s optimized to work perfectly in sunlight. It’s even backward compatible with the link cable and USB-C for “lagless” video out.

The ModRetro Chromatic costs $199 and is aimed at those who would rather enjoy a native experience, updated for the modern day. It doesn’t feature the same convenience as the Nintendo Switch, but it’s arguably the best way to play games like Donkey Kong Land, especially if you already own the original cartridge.

