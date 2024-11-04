Image credit: Apple

💻 Apple is rumored to unveil a redesigned MacBook Pro in 2026

📐 The new model is expected to include an OLED screen and thinner design

👾 It could also include an M6 chip

📆 Next year’s MacBook Pro will keep the same design and come with an upgraded chip

Apple just dropped its new M4 MacBook Pro lineup, but that’s not stopping rumors of an even better version. We’ve been hearing that the laptop will switch to a new design with an OLED screen, and now, Mark Gurman is reporting that the MacBook Pro’s next big upgrade could come in 2026.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman shares that he expects Apple to wait until 2026 to redesign the MacBook Pro. The laptop will reportedly include an OLED screen, ditching the mini-LED display that Apple has included since 2021. The new display will allow the laptop to become thinner, making it one of Apple’s thinnest professional laptops it has ever shipped.

Inside, the MacBook Pro will likely include the M6 chip, which is rumored to be built on a 2-nanometer process. This will allow for more room inside the laptop for other parts like a larger battery or better cooling system, as well as improved efficiency that gives you more power with less energy consumption.

As for the MacBook Pro that will succeed this year’s M4 models, Gurman expects the 2025 models to include new M5 chips, but nothing more. If you’re holding off for a more substantial upgrade, it seems that you’ll have to wait two more years.

The switch to OLED will be welcome. The latest iPad Pro has an OLED screen, and it’s a massive improvement over the mini-LED panel that was included with previous models. Black levels are deeper, contrast is improved, and colors are more vibrant and accurate. It could be a massive upgrade for those of us who like to use our laptops as entertainment machines.

Meanwhile, the faster chip and thinner design fall in line with what we’ve been hearing about other upcoming Apple products. For instance, Apple is rumored to be working on an iPhone 17 Air, which will be one of the thinnest and fastest iPhones ever shipped. Meanwhile, the latest iPad Pro is almost impossibly thin. Gurman says the thinner MacBook Pro will align with the company’s mission to ship thinner versions of its products to help them stand out among the competition.

