Apple’s next big Apple Intelligence update could come sooner than we thought. We’ve been tracking iOS 18.2 since the first beta came out, and while it usually takes a couple of months for Apple to release updates like this to the general public, it could arrive a week early.

That’s according to a report from Mark Gurman, who shared the rumor in his Power On newsletter. According to Gurman, iOS 18.2 will begin rolling out during the week of December 2, about a week before we predicted when the update would be released. Of course, this is barring any delays the company may face during the beta process, but it seems like we’ll be getting more Apple Intelligence features sooner than later at this point.

iOS 18.2 will be a more meaningful update for Apple’s AI than iOS 18.1 was. While the first batch of Apple Intelligence features included things like writing tools and notification summaries, the second round will include more of the flashy features that Apple talked about when iOS 18 was announced at WWDC in June. This includes things like Genmoji, which can generate custom emojis based on your prompts or images of others.

The update will also include Visual Intelligence, which lets you point your iPhone’s camera at something and learn more about it through image recognition. ChatGPT integration is also on the way to make Siri even smarter, as well as a revamped Mail app with smart filtering and deeper AI integration.

In addition, iOS 18.2 will let you use different variants of English with Apple Intelligence. Currently, you can only use English (US) with it.

