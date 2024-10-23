Image credit: Apple

💻 Apple will reportedly release the M4 MacBook Air in 2025

📐 The machine will keep the same size and design as the M3 model

🖥️ The rest of the Mac lineup will likely get upgraded next week

👀 A new Mac Studio is also reportedly on the way

Apple might wait until early 2025 to update the MacBook Air with an M4 chip. That’s according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg who says that the machine will arrive after the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini are updated with M4 chips, which is expected to occur next week.

The M4 chip, which originally debuted in this year’s ultra-thin iPad Pro, will serve as the primary upgrade that the MacBook Air receives next year. Gurman says that the machine will look the same as it does now with thin bezels, a notch, and a lightweight form factor. It’ll still come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes as well.

By all accounts, it seems like a relatively minor update for one of Apple’s best-selling laptops. But it makes sense; we’ve seen spec bumps like this in the past, like when the Air was upgraded with an M3 chip. Apple will throw in the M4 and give it a few extra years of software support, which seems completely fine given how rock-solid the current MacBook Air design is.

Gurman suggests that Apple will wait to release the new MacBook Air until sometime between January and March of 2025. That would line up with other springtime announcemetns we’ve been hearing about such as a new iPhone SE, updated entry-level iPads, and a new iPad Air. The iPad mini has already been refreshed with an A17 processor, Apple Pencil Pro support, and Apple Intelligence.

As for the rest of the Mac lineup, we expect Apple to announce a new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini next week either via press release or during a special event. The new models will each include chips from the M4 family, with the MacBook Pro getting upgraded M4 Pro and M4 Max processors. The Mac mini is expected to receive a big redesign with a smaller form factor, more ports, and the option between an M4 or M4 Pro chip. Meanwhile, the iMac is expected to look the same as the current model.

Gurman also mentioned a new Mac Studio in his report, but it’s not likely we’ll be seeing it any time soon. The report mentions a software update that Apple will ship before the Mac Studio gets upgraded, and that’s not expected to roll out until March. So far, we haven’t heard much about a new Mac Studio, but keep it locked to The Shortcut for more information as it becomes available.