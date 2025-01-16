(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 could finally get blood pressure monitoring

👀 That’s according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg

🛜 The Ultra 3 will also reportedly get 5G with RedCap for improved connections

📅 We expect the new Apple Watches to debut this September

Apple could finally bring blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch in 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is set to bring the health feature to the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 later this year, making it easier than ever to understand your blood pressure stats on the fly. The new watches may also come with 5G for improved connections in spotty areas, a first for any smartwatch in the United States.

🧑‍⚕️ Blood pressure monitoring is on its way

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman shares that Apple will implement blood pressure tracking on the Ultra 3 and Series 11 watches. How it’s implemented remains a mystery, but Gurman suggests that Apple will use the feature primarily to alert users when they’re in hypertension, or when their blood pressure is high and over 140/90 mmHg.

The feature will serve as more of a guide than anything and might not be available to use manually, instead operating in the background and sending you alerts when it thinks you should see a doctor.

In addition, Apple is also reportedly still working on non-invasive glucose monitoring for the Apple Watch, but the feature doesn’t seem ready yet. Hopefully we see it in the Apple Watch Series 12 or Ultra 4 next year.

🛜 A 5G upgrade is also in store… for the Ultra 3

Gurman also says the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get 5G RedCap support, which will allow for faster cellular connectivity in more areas. That’s in addition to satellite connectivity which will let you send emergency messages from your wrist in case you’re in trouble, similar to how Emergency SOS works on the iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 11 isn’t expected to get either of these features, but that could change by the time we get closer to its launch.

📅 Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date

We expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 to launch in September alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. There’s a good chunk of time between now and then, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out on any of the latest rumors.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.