📅 Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at an announcement on Wednesday, February 19

📱 The date aligns with when we expect the iPhone SE 4 to be announced

🤖 The phone is expected to come with a slew of upgrades

👀 There could be other surprises in store

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 4 next week, and a new post from Tim Cook seems to confirm those suspicions. The Apple CEO has posted a teaser to social media hinting at the introduction to the “newest member of the family” on Wednesday, February 19. It’s not clear which family he’s talking about, but all signs point to the iPhone SE 4, especially with the animation.

The animated Apple logo has a liquid reflection flowing through it, and it screams “I’m the color scheme for a wallpaper on whatever this new device is Tim Cook is talking about.” We aren’t expecting a new iPad or MacBook next week, even though those devices are likely getting refreshed this spring. The only device we’ve heard is imminently launching is the iPhone SE 4, and given the fact Cook himself is teasing a date, it seems likely this announcement will be iPhone-level big.

iPhone SE 4 rumors

From what we’ve heard, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a big upgrade over the iPhone SE 3. The device will drop the huge bezels and Home button for a bezel-less 6.1-inch OLED screen, complete with a notch for Face ID and flat sides. There will be an A18 chip for faster performance, Apple’s own Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip, MagSafe, USB-C, and a single rear 48MP camera on the back.

It seems to be specced well enough to compete with other mid-range phones we’re expecting this spring, including the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be priced around $500 and launch by the end of the month, so we’ll know what this phone is capable of sooner than later.

