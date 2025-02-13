(Credit: Evan Blass)

👀 Samsung’s upcoming mid-range phone has leaked

📱 The Galaxy A56 has appeared in a slew of renders, courtesy of Evan Blass

🤝 The phone looks just like the Galaxy S25, flat sides and all

📅 We don’t know when the Galaxy A56 will be officially released… yet

Samsung is getting ready to release another mid-range Galaxy phone, and it could be coming soon if these leaks are any indication.

The Galaxy A56 has surfaced in a new round of leaks courtesy of Evan Blass. The leaked renders show off every angle of the device (except for the top and bottom), and it looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S25, save for a weird housing between the camera lenses on the back. It’s a sharp look for a device that’s set to take on the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a this year.

(Credit: Evan Blass)

In the renders, we get a close look at the Galaxy A56 with its noticeably protruding volume and power buttons, flat edges and sides, and hole-punch cutout near the top of the screen. It more or less looks like every Galaxy device we’ve seen for the past few years, especially the S25, but stands out for resembling a flagship even though it’ll likely be priced around $500.

The renders align with previously leaks we’ve seen pertaining to the A56, so it looks like this is the design Samsung has settled on. While we don’t get a look at the top and bottom of the phone, there’s a good chance they include microphones, a USB-C port, and speakers.

Rumor has it the Galaxy A56 will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1580 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage with microSD card expansion. On the back, Samsung will reportedly include three cameras: a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro. The battery is expected to weigh in at 5,000mAh with 45W wired charging.

The Galaxy A54 was priced at $449 when it was released a couple years ago in the United States, while the A55 skipped North America and launched for £439 in the UK. Based on that, we can guess the A56 will cost around $500, which is the price point we expect the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a to hit as well. The mid-range smartphone market is getting some serious competition early in 2025, and it’ll be interesting to see what Samsung can pull off to make it worth buying its phone over competitors.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.