(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple is reportedly announcing the iPhone SE 4 next week

🤷 We initially thought the phone was coming out this week

📅 A new rumor suggests Apple pushed it back and will meet with reporters next week

🫥 The device is expected to come with Face ID, a single camera, and USB-C

If you were hyped for the iPhone SE 4 to come out this week, you might want to ignore this article.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has decided not to launch the iPhone SE 4 this week, as we initially expected. Instead, the phone will be announced next week once Apple has met with reporters to brief them. In its place have been a few smaller announcements like Powerbeats Pro 2 and the Apple TV Plus app for Android, with more potentially to come before the end of the day on Valentine’s Day.

According to Gurman’s post on X, Apple will announce the iPhone SE 4 next week, while Friday could bring news on the Apple Vision Pro. What that news is remains unclear, but rumors suggest it could be allowing third-party retailers to sell the $3,500 headset and demo it for buyers with a new “Apple Vision Pro Demo Fit” app. Meanwhile, Gurman also mentions the upcoming M4 MacBook Air which will be announced “within weeks.”

The iPhone SE 4 has been a long time coming. We’ve been hearing rumors about a redesigned iPhone SE for a while now, and it looks like we’re finally getting it with the SE 4. The phone is expected to drop the thick bezels above and below the screen for an edge-to-edge 6.1-inch OLED panel, complete with a notch for Face ID. The sides will be flat, there will be a mute switch on the left side, and USB-C is expected to replace Lightning.

On the back, there will be a single 48MP camera, while the phone is expected to be powered by the A18 chip (the same as in the iPhone 16). It’ll also come with Apple’s first in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is also expected to make its way into the iPhone 17 Air later this year.

The phone will reportedly cost $499 and go on sale shortly after its announcement. We’ll keep you updated when Apple finally takes the wraps off this mysterious device.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.