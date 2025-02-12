📺 Apple has launched an Apple TV Plus app for Android phones and tablets

🍿 The app allows you to stream any TV show or movie on the service

💳 You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus or get an MLS Pass

❌ There’s no option to watch movies and TV shows you’ve purchased

Are you hooked on Severance but want to enjoy it on your shiny new Galaxy S25 Ultra? Now, you can.

After over five years of waiting, Apple TV Plus has finally landed on Android. Today, Apple launched an Apple TV Plus Android app on the Play Store that works across phones, tablets, and foldables. It’s the fifth app Apple has ever released for Android devices alongside Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, Move to iOS, and the Beats companion app.

The app is an extension of the Apple TV app for Android TV, which has been available for quite some time now. The interface looks a lot like it does on iOS, allowing you to sift through content recommendations, trending movies and TV shows, new releases, and more. You can search for specific titles you want to watch, as well as download content to watch offline. There’s even MLS Pass integration so you can enjoy all the soccer games you want.

Here’s the Apple TV Plus app running on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus through the app, as well as MLS Pass, using Play Store billing. Of course, in order to log into your account, you’ll likely need your Apple device if you use two-factor authentication, but streaming content will only require the phone or tablet you’re holding. I tested the app on my Pixel 9 Pro Fold and it worked well; it could transition between the cover and folding displays well, and the UI remained consistent and clean.

The only thing missing from the app is the ability to stream shows and movies you’ve purchased through iTunes. There are technically ways to get around this using services like Movies Anywhere, but it would be nice to see the feature built into the app. You also can’t buy or rent content from iTunes through Apple TV on Android.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 per month and can be shared with up to six users. A one-week free trial is being offered for new subscribers, including those who download the Apple TV Plus app for Android.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.