📱 We might have our first look at the iPhone 17 Air

📷 A leaked photo shows what could be the rear of the phone

🤔 It features a pill-shaped camera bar like the Google Pixel 9

📏 The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point

A new image of what appears to be the iPhone 17 Air has been released online – and it looks strikingly similar to the Google Pixel 9.

The typically blurry image shows the rear of two iPhone shells, where we can see a raised, pill-shaped camera bar. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly ditch the current camera array for a single rear camera with an LED flash.

Only the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera, so these images could indeed be real. Adding some legitimacy to the leak is that the photos were shared by X user Majin Bu, who previously revealed the “Desert Titanium” color name for the iPhone 16 Pro seven months before it launched.

Is this the back of the iPhone 17 Air? (Credit: MajinBuOfficial)

Like most leakers, Majin Bu hasn’t always been correct in the past, but the photos at least line up with what has been reported.

The iPhone 17 Air could be a hit with those who are looking for something different from the rather iterative upgrades in recent years. It’s expected to be just 5.5mm at its thinnest point (which won’t be where the camera bar is located), which would make it the slimmest iPhone to date.

However, that slimmed down form factor will come with a few tradeoffs. The iPhone 17 Air will feature cut down specs, an A19 chip, a single rear camera and possibly a smaller battery. That won’t deter those who want an iPhone that is bound to turn heads, and prefer form over function.

Up next: Galaxy S25 Ultra release date: rumors, specs, colors, and more

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.