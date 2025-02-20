🔋The iPhone 17 Air might have decent battery life

📶 The phone is expected to get Apple’s new C1 5G modem

📱 The modem is debuting in the iPhone 16e and giving it 25% better efficiency

👀 Combined with the rumored A19, the 17 Air might have a shot at lasting all day

Any time a product promises to be thin and light, I immediately assume the battery life won't be worth writing home about. The iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s rumored ultra-thin iPhone, is one of those products. Every rumor and leak indicates the phone will come with a smaller than average battery to accommodate for thinness, which usually means endurance will suck. But with the recent iPhone 16e launch, there could be hope for Apple’s slick new smartphone, all thanks to C1.

Apple’s C1 modem might save the iPhone 17 Air’s battery

The iPhone 16e is the first iPhone to ship with Apple’s new C1 5G modem. (Credit: Apple)

With the iPhone 16e, Apple is introducing its new C1 5G modem. The modem is designed to replace the traditional Qualcomm modems that Apple has been using for years in the iPhone. It's designed from the ground up to be easier to control for Apple in order to maximize power efficiency, similar to the company’s M series processors in the Mac and iPad.

With C1 in the iPhone 16e, Apple says it's able to get 25% improved efficiency compared to other iPhones with different modems. This makes the 16e the longest lasting 6.1-inch iPhone that Apple has ever shipped, with up to 26 hours of usage versus 21 hours on the latest iPhone 16.

The modem can only connect to sub-6GHz networks, but since there's limited mmWave connections across the United States, many users won't likely notice it missing on the iPhone 16e. Plus, the improved efficiency seems like it'll be a good trade-off.

Apple was rumored to introduce the new 5G chip in the iPhone 16e, and its also rumored to include it in the iPhone 17 Air. That’s great news for those who want a thinner phone but don't want to sacrifice battery life.

Full disclosure: we don't know how big the battery will be in the 17 Air, nor do we know what Apple will claim it can last. However, every rumor suggests the phone will come with a smaller battery than what we’re used to seeing from iPhones, all because Apple insists on making a phone that’s 5-6mm thin.

Fortunately, the C1 might help to balance everything out. While the size of the battery might be shrinking, Apple will likely be able to achieve improved efficiency since it can control how much power it needs to work. If the 17 Air was going to include a Qualcomm modem, there would be cause for concern simply because it needs more power. But thanks to the results Apple is getting from C1 in the 16e, there's hope that the device will still last a full day on a charge.

Apple's next-generation A series chip will also help maximize battery life. The rumored A19 will likely come with improved efficiency compared to the A18 in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. What's more, Apple is also rumored to include a new chip that will combine Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for better efficiency, so the 17 Air may wind up keeping a charge for awhile after all.

The battery inside the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly power a 6,7-inch 120Hz display, the A19, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 19. The phone is also expected to come with a single speaker grille, USB-C, MagSafe charging, and a single rear camera. Apple is rumored to release the phone in September alongside the regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.