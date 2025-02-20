🍎 Apple just dropped the iPhone 16e , and it’s already getting buzz

Apple just replaced the third-generation iPhone SE with the shiny new iPhone 16e. With a refreshed design reminiscent of the iPhone 14, the all-new Apple C1 5G modem, an improved camera, long battery life, USB-C, and Apple Intelligence, it’s quite the package at $599.

But this is a different kind of device than just another iPhone SE. This is a member of the iPhone 16 family, one that’s supposed to be more accessible than the regular iPhone 16 is. At $799, the iPhone 16 has a lot going for itself like the Camera Control, its dual-camera setup, various color options, and Dynamic Island. But is it worth splurging on instead of saving some cash with the iPhone 16e?

Let’s break down the differences between the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 to help you decide which one is right for you.

Buy the iPhone 16e if…

💵 You want to save money. The biggest reason to buy the iPhone 16e is because it’s cheaper than the iPhone 16. You’ll be saving at least $200 when you buy it, which can go to some accessories and cases (which can be especially helpful if you aren’t pleased with the iPhone 16e colors). In exchange, you get a phone that has the same size screen, the same A18 processor, the Action button, and Apple Intelligence, which is a compelling package for $599.

🔋 You want long battery life. There’s a secret new chip in the iPhone 16e that helps to deliver longer battery life than the iPhone 16. Apple’s new C1 modem powers 5G and sips 25% less power than the Qualcomm modems Apple uses in other iPhones, resulting in longer battery life than any 6.1-inch iPhone to date. If you need the most battery life you can get from your next phone, the 16e is the move.

🏝️ You don’t want the Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island got mixed reviews when it first came out on the iPhone 14 Pro. While the functionality is handy and the animations are slick, some people prefer to just have a stagnant notch. If that’s you, the iPhone 16e is keeping it around. It takes after the iPhone 14’s notch that’s a tad smaller than what was on the iPhone 12, so it won’t get in the way. Plus, it’ll just stay put, which to some people is more appealing.

🤖 You want semi-affordable access to Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16e is the cheapest iPhone you can get if you want access to Apple Intelligence. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and Visual Intelligence built into the Action button, giving you access to all of the AI features Apple’s shipped thus far like writing tools, ChatGPT integration in Siri, notification summaries, and Genmoji.

Buy the iPhone 16 if…

📸 You want an ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 16e only ships with one 48MP camera on the back, which is a little insane for any $600 phone in 2025. If you’re like me and need multiple camera options in your pocket, the iPhone 16 is the clear choice. It comes with a main 48MP main and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide that can capture wide-angle photos, perfect for landscapes or group photos. I can’t live without ultra-wide cameras, which is why I’d pick the iPhone 16 over the 16e every day of the week.

🤳 You want Camera Control. The iPhone 16 also comes with Apple’s new Camera Control button, which gives you easy access to the shutter when taking pictures in landscape. It also lets you switch between camera settings by lighting pressing the button and sliding your finger across the touch-sensitive surface, giving you granual control over things like exposure and focus. The iPhone 16e sticks with on-screen controls which can be less convenient if you don’t want to block the viewfinder with your hand.

🧲 You want MagSafe compatibility. The iPhone 16e doesn’t come with MagSafe support, which is incredibly baffling. You can still charge it wirelessly, but with no magnets built into the back, you can’t attach MagSafe chargers or accessories like a wallet or phone grip. Fortunately, it’s the only modern iPhone that lacks the feature, and the iPHone 16 fully supports MagSafe. Whether you’re already invested in the feature or are just starting your collection of MagSafe accessories, the iPhone 16 will let you use them all without issue.

📱 You need a brighter screen. I’m a fan of having the brightest screen I can get my hands on. I always use my phone in direct sunlight, and it can be challenging to see what’s on my screen in those conditions. The iPhone 16e’s screen maxes out at 1,200 nits of brightness, while the iPhone 16 can reach all the way up to 2,000 nits when outdoors. While the displays are practically identical otherwise, the brightness could be handy for those who spend a lot of time in the sun.

🛜 You want faster Wi-Fi. Being a mid-range phone, it’s no surprise that the iPhone 16e comes with the older Wi-Fi 6 standard. However, if you’re ready to make the switch to Wi-Fi 7 for faster speeds in your home or out in the world, go with the iPhone 16. It’s equipped with the latest Wi-Fi technologies so you’ll get a faster, stronger connection with compatible routers.

🌈 You want a flashier color. The iPhone 16e is only available in White or Black, which is kind of boring. Meanwhile, the the iPhone 16 colors are a lot more fun. You’ve got White, Black, Ultramarine (a real stunner), Teal, and Pink. If you want a pop of color on your next phone, the iPhone 16 will give it to you.

Which one are you getting?

Have you decided whether to buy the iPhone 16e or iPhone 16? Still have questions about which one to get? Drop a comment and let’s chat!

