📱 Apple’s new iPhone 16e is finally here

📐 It replaces the iPhone SE and features a brand new design that finally retires the Home button

📸 There’s a single rear camera, USB-C, and Apple’s C1 5G modem

🌈 It comes in three different color options - here they are

Apple has finally dropped the iPhone 16e. It’s Apple’s first entry-level iPhone since the third-generation iPhone SE was released in 2022, and it’s one of the most interesting devices Apple has ever shipped. It’s meant to serve as an. It drops the Home button in favor of gestures and Face ID, it swaps Lightning for USB-C, it trades the aging A15 chip for the A18 (the same one found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus), and it’s the first iPhone to ship with Apple’s new C1 5G modem, which helps give the 16e the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone.

For $599, this iPhone will check a lot of boxes for folks who want a reliable smartphone but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get it. If you’re someone who’s already decided this is the iPhone for you, your next step will be choosing between the different color choices.

Entry-level iPhones have never been that experimental with colors. Apple usually sticks with standard shades of black, white, gold, and - sometimes - red, whereas the flagship iPhones get the fancy blues and greens. For the iPhone 16e, Apple kept things pretty simple, but the colors look good nonetheless.

Here are the two iPhone 16e colors you can pick from.

White

Over the years, many of Apple’s products have been offered in simple, metallic-appearing white/silver finishes, and the iPhone 16e follows suit. The White finish has a matte finish on the back that gives the white coloring a soft appearance. Meanwhile, the silver aluminum frame is a nice accent that helps accentuate the paint job. The result is a phone that feels a lot like the white iPhone 4 from 2010, especially with the single rear camera.

iPhone 16e in White

Black

For those who love a smartphone in stealth mode, there’s the iPhone 16e in Black. It features the same matte finish as the White model on the back but with a deep, dark gray paint job that seems to be about as dark as the black iPhone 16. The aluminum rail has been painted a darker shade of gray for an accent, and the result is a phone that looks sleek and very low key.

iPhone 16e in Black

Apple’s colorful cases for iPhone 16e

(Credit: Apple)

Neither of these colors may appeal to you if you want your phone to pop and stand out in a crowd. That’s why Apple is also offering a lineup of colorful cases for the iPhone 16e. The company’s silicone case for the iPhone 16 is available in:

There’s a little something for everyone to help your iPhone 16e stand out. Of course, other companies will also have colorful cases for the device, but if you want to stick with using Apple’s own accessories, you can do that and still get a good-looking phone as a result.

Which iPhone 16e color would you pick?

I’m curious: which iPhone 16e color would you pick? Have you decided between the simplistic White or sophisticated Black? Let me know in the comments, I’m curious to see what everyone’s vibe is.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, Newsweek, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.