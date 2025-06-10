👀 Microsoft unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Battle.net, and Steam

Microsoft unveiled the latest iteration of Activision’s longstanding franchise at its recent Xbox Games showcase and announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, Battle.net, and Steam.

However, there was a noticeable omission – Nintendo Switch 2, or any form of Nintendo console for that matter. That’s strange considering the Nintendo Switch 2 is more than a match for PS4 and Xbox One in terms of graphical horsepower, and Microsoft also signed a binding 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s platforms as part of its protracted Activision Blizzard acquisition.

We’re diving into the evidence that points when or if we can expect that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Switch 2 to be released, and when an announcement could be made.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 coming to Switch 2?

The initial gut feeling here was that the game wouldn't be coming to Switch 2, given the fact Nintendo's new console was noticeably absent from the list of supported platforms at the showcase.

However, a statement given to IGN from Activision noted that the publisher is working with Nintendo to get Call of Duty on Switch. “We’re committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready,” said an Activision spokesperson.

It would appear that it Black Ops 7 may well be coming to Switch 2, then, with a full reveal taking place as part of a future Nintendo Direct.

The absence of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Switch 2 was a surprise, given the agreement that Microsoft signed with Nintendo back in February 2023 to bring CoD games to Nintendo players. The 10-year contract said Call of Duty would arrive “the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity.”

The deal with Nintendo came as part of a wider push to allow Microsoft to complete their $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and demonstrate that it wouldn't inhibit access to titles on other platforms. It was previously feared that the acquisition could lead to CoD becoming an Xbox exclusive, or that the game would be worse on non-Microsoft consoles.

There was a further twist in the tale, though, when the UK's Competitions and Markets Authority, or CMA, blocked the Microsoft and Nintendo deal on the basis that Nintendo's consoles weren't capable of running Call of Duty.

“Nintendo does not currently offer CoD, and we have seen no evidence to suggest that its consoles would be technically capable of running a version of CoD that is similar to those in Xbox and PlayStation in terms of quality of gameplay and content,” the CMA said at the time.

However, things are different with the Switch 2, given that it has received noteworthy internal upgrades with a lot more power thanks to Nvidia DLSS and RT cores that has been transformative for developers.

In addition, the console sports a new, larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen with 120fps support in select games which would potentially allow more intensive titles such as Black Ops 7 to be ported over.

It would make sense for the console to see a proper fully-fledged release, given we've already seen heavier third-party games including Cyberpunk 2077 as Nintendo Switch 2 launch games.

When could Black Ops 7 for Switch 2 be announced?

Given the statement provided to IGN, it makes sense for a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Switch 2 announcement to appear quite soon.

It could take place as a simple social media announcement from both parties, or as a dedicated Nintendo Direct to showcase the game on Switch 2 ahead of its launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 hasn't received a proper release date as yet, but historically releases in either October or November. As and when we hear more, you'll know right here.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.