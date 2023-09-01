Ugh. Sony! How could you?! The latest price increase affects its PlayStation+ service, which is required for PS5 online multiplayer and free monthly games. It went from $60 a month to $80, a whopping 33% price hike. Ouch!

Luckily, I found the only reliable PlayStation Plus discount code (it’s been selling out daily given the news, so try every day). I scouted a similar Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal when Microsoft had its price bump. Gotta save up for that $699 Lenovo Legion Go, the newest PC gaming handheld I tested (below) – it’s bigger and (maybe) better than the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

I’m also prepping for Microsoft Surface (Sept 21) & Google Pixel 8 (Oct 4) launch events (I got my invites to both). Even sooner, expect my iPhone 15 Pro Max deep dive following Apple’s event (Sept 12), just like I did for Samsung’s Fold 5 & Flip 5.

👎 💰 BIG Loser: You’ll have to pay up to $40 more a year for PS Plus Premium (Yes, up to 35% more). But we have a discount code that’s selling out daily

(Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/The Shortcut)

The price of a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential will increase 33% on September 6, and PS Plus Premium will cost $40 more a year. Sony says the price hike will enable it to “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits”, but I’m not convinced. With a lack of day-one releases, no cloud gaming, and Sony’s high pricing this generation, this latest change feels unfair.

📈 PlayStation Plus Essential - $79.99 USD (was $59.99)

💰 PlayStation Plus Extra - $134.99 (was $99.99)

💸 PlayStation Plus Premium - $159.99 (was $119.99)

The price hike starts on September 6, so use our PlayStation Plus discount code to save before that happens.

Here's why the PS Plus price hike sucks

👍 🎮 Winner: Lenovo made a true PC gaming handheld with Nintendo Switch vibes

Lenovo Legion Go (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Lenovo Go is official, and it’s packed with some seriously impressive specs. With an 8.8-inch screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and detachable controllers – it’s the Swiss army knives of PC gaming handhelds. What’s more the Lenovo Legion Go price is competitive at $699, putting it in direct competition with the Asus ROG Ally. It’s out this October, and I got to test it out for a few hours.

💰 Lenovo Legion Go costs $699, shockingly in line with its weaker rivals

📆 Launches in October, in time for your Black Friday shopping

📺 8.8-inch 144Hz screen feels massive vs its 7-inch competitors

👏 Detachable controllers, kickstand & internal specs are also impressive

🤓 Supports the Lenovo Legion AR Glasses which cost $329

My hands-on with the Lenovo Legion Go

👍 📆 Winner: We have invites to the Google Pixel launch event in October. Here’s what to expect from our coverage

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Not to be outshined by Apple’s event, Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 will break cover just 22 days after the big iPhone 15 reveal. The Made by Google launch event takes place on Wednesday, October 4 at 10am ET, and we’ll be in attendance to keep you up to date with all the biggest announcements.

📱 Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be revealed on October 8

🤖 We’ll probably see more of Google’s new AI wizardry, akin to Google Duet

⌚️ Pixel Watch 2 likely w/ a bigger battery (top con in my Pixel Watch review )

🤓 Read our Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro review for an idea of what to expect

Get up to speed with the Pixel 8

👍 🛍️ Winner: Starts the day before the big Apple event. What timing!

Samsung’s like: “Pay no attention to that Tim Apple fellow!” (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s current Labor Day sales just started, but even more discounts will launch the following week, the day before Apple takes the stage to launch the iPhone 15. Curious how they works, right?! The real winner? YOU! Perfect timing for consumers no matter which platform (iOS or Android) you prefer.

😮 Early access: Sept 8 to 10 @ 9am ET (we’ll have this exclusive link go live then)

📆 Officially: Sept 11 to 17. Fresh all-day deals daily @ 9am ET (same link)

⚡ Flash deals run daily from 12pm to 4pm ET (but often sell out)

💵 $1 SmartThings Station flash sale will return ( follow me on X for that alert)

📺 Expect 4KTV & monitor price drops; boosted Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 incentives

See Samsung's current Labor Day deals

👍 🎮 Winner: It might not be for everyone, but it definitely serves a purpose

Not everyone’s sold on the PlayStation Portal (previously known as Project Q), but there are 3 reasons why I decided to buy one now that pre-orders have gone live:

📺 It frees up the TV and means I can game in any room in the house

⚡️ It’s an eco-friendly option as I don’t have to turn on my 65-inch 4K TV

🌍 I can technically play the best PS5 games anywhere, if there’s decent WiFi

These three reasons alone make the PlayStation Portal a tempting proposition, and it’s nice that my experience won’t be hampered in any way thanks to the DualSense controller and 8-inch LCD screen. Yes, WiFi speeds will play a big part and the lack of Bluetooth is a big negative, but Sony clearly thinks there’s demand for such a device.

Why I bought the PlayStation Portal

👍 🥳 Winner: You can now pre-order the PlayStation Portal from PlayStation Direct

Sony was vague about the PlayStation Portal release date, but now we finally know when we can get our hands on the Remote Play streaming device: November 15, 2023. At $199, it’s certainly a polarizing piece of hardware, but there’s no doubt it will appeal to some gamers who want to play the best PS5 games away from the TV. Pre-orders are now live, but only from PlayStation Direct.

📆 The PlayStation Portal is out November 15, 2023

💰 It costs $199 and lets you Remote Play your PS5 games

🏡 You need to use WiFi, and it’s recommended to use it at home

🤞 However, it should work outside the house, WiFi speeds permitting

PlayStation Portal in detail

👎 🎶 Loser: We’re still wrestling with PS Portal’s limitations. The fact that you’ll need these PS5 earbuds if you want wireless audio feels like a forced buy

With the PlayStation Portal pre-orders taking place now, more than two months ahead of the November 15 release date, it won’t be long until Sony announces the pre-order of its PS5 Earbuds, the Pulse Explore.

😡 The big con: You’ll need to these (or a PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset) to enjoy ANY wireless audio on PS Portal; Sony’s handheld doesn’t have Bluetooth.

Are you still game? Well…

📆 Expect a release date and pre-order for the PS5 Earbuds any day

👉 They’ll likely launch in November, same month as the PlayStation Portal

💰 PlayStation Earbuds cost $199 and offer lossless audio

😊 They work on PS5, PC and Bluetooth devices and the PlayStation Portal via PlayStation Link

Everything you need to know

👍 🫘 Winner: We’re testing these new ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) earbuds

New Jabra earbuds for 2023

I love testing tech, and when a company like Jabra comes to me claiming to have “the world’s toughest earbuds,” my ears perk up (and then my AirPods fall out). It’s still too early to tell where they’re rank in our forthcoming Best Earbuds buying guide, but so far they feel more comfortable than most buds, and it’s a huge perk for long music and podcast listening.

🤗 $249 Jabra Elite 10 focus on comfort. Lightweight & cushiony eartips with robust 10mm speaker sound, Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra Advanced ANC and six-mic call tech. 6h of playback (27h with the case) Amazon: Jabra Elite 10 pre-order

💪 $199 Jabra Elite 8 Active focus on durability. Military-grade toughness (MIL-STD-810G), so they’re as waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof as they get, yet still fairly lightweight. Adaptive Hybrid ANC, Spatial Sound by Dolby, six mics onboard and 6mm speaker sound. 8h of playback (24h with the case) Amazon: Jabra Elite 8 Active pre-order

👍 🆓: Here’s what PS Plus Essential subscribers can download from September 5

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners who subscribe to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium can download three new titles on September 5. The headline title for PS5 is Saints Row, a reboot and reimagining of the series that offers a more off-the-wall take on Grand Theft Auto.

📆 You have until October 2 to claim these free games

👍 Even if you don’t plan on playing them, add them to your library before they’re gone

😢 You’ll lose access to these games if your PS Plus subscription expires

😃 But you can play them again if you resubscribe

See September's free PS Plus games

👍 🥽 Winner: Meta’s next batch of free VR games is here

If you subscribe to Meta Quest+, which launched on July 1 and costs $7.99 a month, you can download two new VR games for your Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headset. The two titles are available now and you’ll have until September 31 to claim them.

🔴 Red Matter: Story-driven puzzle adventure game set in a dystopian sci-fi Cold War

🎣 A Fisherman’s Tale: Break the laws of physics and twist reality in this intriguing puzzle adventure game

🆕 Timing: New games come to Meta Quest+ on the first of each month

See September's Meta Quest+ games

🤔 🍄 Loser: “Thank you, Mario. But our princess (Switch 2) is in another castle”

I really love the forthcoming Nintendo’s Switch OLED in “Mario Red,” but it’ll be a hard no for me on October 6. 1) I already have enough special edition Switch consoles and 2) Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are growing. The true successor won’t launch before March 2024, according to Nintendo, but I can hold off a few months and just stick to buying Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20.

🛍️ You can pre-order Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition today

📆 Release date is next month: October 6

🤔 But a “Nintendo Switch 2” may finally launch early next year

🍄 Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on October 20

🎁 3 Winners: With Twitter (X) API limits lifted, we’re extending our August giveaway to after Labor Day – enjoy!

I still have a rare Halo Xbox console, PS5 Disc and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on hand to give away. I intended to pick a winner in August, but Twitter’s change to X and new API limits forced us to rework the ol’ automated Twitter picker.

Good news: everyone’s current entries count and new subscribers can still enter up until next week after Labor Day. Good luck!

🎁 Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 6

📝 You can sign up by following the rules of this tweet if you didn’t get a chance

🐦 New automated Twitter picker now works on the X platform

How to enter the giveaway before it ends