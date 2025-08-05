Today’s 10-story tech newsletter ends with discount codes below for subscribers

Nintendo is hiking prices, and it’s not alone (Cover Art: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Tech prices are going 📈

👍 Good news: I’m highlighting a smattering of deals in The Shortcut’s newsletters all this week for our 156,000 Substack subscribers. Below, you’ll see deals for a $599 MacBook Air and $20 off a popular Switch 2 webcam.

👎 Bad news: Prices are going up, with brands citing “market conditions.” Tech companies, from Nintendo to Fujifilm, have raised prices this week.

🔮 My theory on when prices will drop

Remember when Black Friday actually meant something? I think it will again in 2025, as these new “price adjustments” won’t magically roll back. Instead, I expect tech companies will use higher list prices to offer deep discounts during peak holiday shopping sales, reflecting the true Black Friday doorbusters we all recall from a decade ago.

In other words, my suggestion is to shop now (before prices increase) or shop later. Timing your purchases has become more important than ever.

📈 Nintendo increased the price for Switch 1 hardware and Switch 2 accessories

💰 Switch 1 OLED has seen the largest price increase of $50

🙅‍♂️ No Switch 2 console, game, or Switch Online price hike in the US – yet

🎮 However, many Switch 2 accessories are now more expensive

⏰ Alarmo clocks and select amiibos also saw a price hike

💸 Some US retailers still have supplies at lower prices (outlined below)

🚨 Sound the Alarmo! Nintendo, citing “market conditions,” increased the price of Switch 1 hardware, certain Switch 2 accessories, select amiibos, and its adorable alarm clock.

⬆️ Switch 2 price increases

🔒 Switch 2 prices staying the same (for now)

⬆️ Switch 1 price increases

⏰ Other Nintendo hardware prices

🌟 Walmart’s rollback price for MacBook Air M1 is the lowest we’ve seen

📈 It’s $599 for Apple’s MacBook Air that launched in November 2020

🔙 Flashback: our price tracker says Walmart had it for $699 in March 2024

⚙️ It’s an older, but still very capable MacBook that runs Apple Intelligence

We love using the MacBook Air M4, but at $999 ($899 with the Apple Store education discount and, better yet, $799 via Amazon), its starting price may be out of reach for some students and parents shopping Back-to-School deals this month.

That’s why we’re excited to see the critically acclaimed MacBook Air M1 at Walmart drop to $599. The last time it dropped in price – to $699 – was March 2024. If your budget can’t stretch by $200 for that M4 version, this is more than enough computer for most students.

Shop: MacBook Air M1 at Walmart

Samsung’s super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge phone (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is rumored to be increasing the battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Edge

🔋 It may have a 4,200mAh battery (up by 300mAh vs the S25 Edge)

🪫 The extra juice could be enough to help the phone last a full day

⚡️ Meanwhile, the rumored “Galaxy S26 Pro” could have a 4,300mAh battery

📅 Samsung is expected to announce both Galaxy S26 devices in early 2026

Samsung could make a much-needed improvement to next year’s Galaxy S26 Edge: a bigger battery. When we published our Galaxy S25 Edge review, one of our biggest complaints was about the size of the battery, which weighs in at 3,900mAh and is barely enough to keep the phone going all day on a charge. However, it looks like its successor could take a step in the right direction and grow in size to 4,200mAh.

Then there’s the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has been in the rumor mill lately. GalaxyClub says it’ll have the same 5,000mAh battery as the S25 Ultra, but we’ve also heard it could have a 5,500mAh capacity. The jury is definitely still out here.

📆 The PlayStation 6 release date may be in late 2027 or early 2027

💪 PS6 is rumoured to be 50% more powerful than the PS5 Pro

💰 Starting price is said to target the same $499 MSRP as the PS5

😮 Leaks also suggest a PlayStation handheld may release at the same time

🎮 The rumored PSP 2 is tipped to be more powerful than the ROG Xbox Ally X

The release date for Sony's next console, the PS6, has reportedly been leaked, and it's closer than many may have initially expected. According to a recent Moore's Law Is Dead video, the leaker claims that the console has a potential Fall 2027 or early-2028 release date, with "manufacturing planned for mid-2027."

In addition, he also notes that Sony is going to be aggressive with pricing for the new console. The aim for Sony appears to be to keep to the same $499 price tag as the PS5, although with a spec sheet that equates to being 50 percent more powerful than the incumbent PS5 Pro.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 The Pixel 10 series may finally debut real Qi2 support in Google’s phones

🧲 ‘Pixelsnap’ showed up in a leaked image as a rival to Apple’s MagSafe

⚡️ The Qi2 wireless charging standard is supposed to include magnets, but most Android phones only include faster speeds

🥇 This will be the first Android phone to ship with proper Qi2 support in the US

📅 August 20 is when Google is scheduled to announce four Pixel 10 phones

We already know that the Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20 during a Made By Google event in New York, but it seems like we’re still learning new details about the phones. One of the biggest questions we’ve had is whether the devices will get proper Qi2 wireless charging, or if they’ll all be certified “Qi2 Ready.” The answer? The former, at least according to a leaked image.

(Credit: Evan Blass / X)

Sourced from well-known leaker Evan Blass (via X), the image above appears to depict a member of the Pixel 10 family wirelessly charging with a magnetic puck slapped on the back, no case required. Up until now, Android phones in the US have required special cases for magnetic Qi2 chargers to work, simply because companies would rather use the space inside for other stuff (or make them thin enough to the point there’s no room for magnets). But it looks like that’ll change with the Pixel 10.

📹 Osmo 360 is DJI’s first-ever 360° action camera

🌐 Records in 360° with up to 8K 50fps video and 120MP photos

🐌 Slow-motion capture at up to 100fps at 4K or 60fps at 6K

💘 Smaller, lighter, and records faster 8K footage than the Insta360 X5

📅 US release date is TBA; it’ll launch globally first

💵 $599 is the price DJI estimates for the US

It’s mash-up, Monday! DJI has announced its first 360° camera just days after Insta360 spun off a new Antigravity drone brand, honing in on DJI’s territory.

The DJI Osmo 360 can record full 360° action at 8K and 50fps, utilizing its two 1-inch square-shaped sensors. For slow motion, you can record up to 100fps at 4K or 60fps at 6K. You can also take 120MP 360° photos with the DJI Osmo 360.

The new square-shaped sensors allow DJI to utilize the entire sensor while recording 360° footage. Other cameras only use part of their rectangular sensors while recording 360° footage. This enables the DJI Osmo 360 to effectively utilize 25% more of its sensor for better low-light sensitivity and image quality.

📸 This officially licensed Nintendo Switch 2 camera has a clever design

🪴 Its Piranha Plant design reflects the enemy from the first Super Mario Bros.

💸 At $20 off at Walmart and Best Buy today ($40 instead of $60)

⚠️ Warning: this Switch 2 camera may underwhelm some at 480p

📸 If you want a 1080p camera, try the official Switch 2 camera

GameChat with video was a big highlight in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, and while we tested the official Nintendo 1080p webcam, we were tempted by the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI. It reflects the design of an enemy that dates back to the first Super Mario Bros.

It’s $20 off at Walmart & Best Buy today, but, like warp-pipe-contained plant’s personality, its tech specs come with a mean bite: its resolution is just 480p. Buy at your own risk.

Get the deal at Walmart

Get the deal at Best Buy

The alleged Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines)

⌚️ Pixel Watch 4 price just leaked: $349 (41mm) and $399 (45mm)

📈 It won’t be seeing any price hikes this year, according to a new report

📱 Pixel 10 phone prices are also expected to stay steady YoY

📅 Join us on August 20 when we report on the Made By Google launch event

Just like the Pixel 10 phone prices, Google is keeping the Pixel Watch 4 price identical to the Pixel Watch 3, according to a new leak from Android Headlines. The report says that the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will start at $349, which is the same as last year’s model.

The larger 45mm model will be priced at $399 as a result, which is great news for those who might’ve been worried that the watch’s price would go up this year.

🎮 There’s a new budget-friendly Switch 2 controller with a standout feature

🕹️ GuliKit’s Elves 2 supports remote wake-up for the Switch 2 console

👀 That’s a rarity among the third-party controllers

💰 It’s $30 and works with other devices too, like Windows and Android

🛍️ Amazon: $30 for GuliKit Elves 2 / $40 for the Elves 2 Pro controllers

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the market and fans rapidly getting their hands on them (y’know, whenever they restock), third-party accessories are cropping up left and right. Many companies are taking the fight for your dollars to the Nintendo Switch 2 controller market, and GuliKit has an enticing new model called the Elves 2 that could be the perfect budget-friendly option.

The Elves 2 controller costs just $29.99 and launched this week. It has a very user-friendly design with a symmetrical joystick layout, all the buttons you need for gameplay, and an easy-to-grip form factor. It also has a six-axis gyroscope that enables motion controls, so Mario Kart World should be a blast with this guy.

Buy this $30 Switch 2 controller

👓 Meta’s new Oakley AI glasses are slowly hitting the market

🚵 The Oakley Meta HSTN are ideal smart glasses for athletes

👀 They’re similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but they aren’t identical

📝 We list the differences: Oakley Meta HSNT vs Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta and Oakley want to add tech and AI to your next pair of sunglasses. The two companies have partnered on an updated pair of smart glasses, following the success of Meta and Ray-Ban’s glasses.

Powered by Meta AI, the $399 glasses can help answer questions on the go, take phone calls, record videos and take pictures, play music, and more, all in a package that looks like a normal pair of glasses.

The Oakley Meta HSTN are built for athletes and come with a few differences compared to the older Ray-Ban specs, but they share a lot of similarities you may not know about.

So, the question is: should you get the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or go with the Oakley Meta HSTN? Let’s break it down.

🟦 $100 PlayStation gift card for $89 Can be used on PS+ or PS5 digital games

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 Use funds for Nintendo Online or digital eShop games Can’t be used for Nintendo hardware, sorry

❎ $30 off Xbox Game Pass Core (3 months) for just $14 Converts 2:1 to Game Pass Ultimate, so it’ll cost $28 vs Microsoft’s $60

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $87

