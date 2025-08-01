(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is rumored to increase the battery of the Galaxy S26 Edge

🔋 A new leak says the cell could be 4,200mAh, which is 300mAh bigger than the S25 Edge

☀️ The extra juice could be enough to help the phone last a full day

⚡️ Meanwhile, the upcoming “Galaxy S26 Pro” could have a 4,300mAh battery

📅 Samsung is expected to announce both Galaxy S26 devices in early 2026

Samsung could make a much-needed improvement to next year’s Galaxy S26 Edge: a bigger battery. When we published our Galaxy S25 Edge review, one of our biggest complaints was about the size of the battery, which weighs in at 3,900mAh and is barely enough to keep the phone going all day on a charge. However, it looks like its successor could take a step in the right direction and grow in size to 4,200mAh.

That’s according to a report from GalaxyClub, which says the battery will be about 300mAh larger than the one in the S25 Edge. Not much else is known about the device, but we do expect it to retain a similarly sized 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, so it’s unclear how big a difference the larger battery will be when it comes to lasting all day. Any improvement is welcome, though; in my testing, it’s next to impossible to get through a day of heavy use on the S25 Edge, so I’ll take the extra mAhs in the next version.

The Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to replace the Galaxy S25 Plus in Samsung’s lineup, while the Galaxy S25 is rumored to be succeeded by a mysterious “Galaxy S26 Pro.” What “Pro” means is unclear, but it looks like it’ll at least mean a bigger battery; GalaxyClub also reports that the S26 Pro’s cell will be 4,300mAh, which is 300mAh larger than the 4,000mAh cell in the S25.

Then there’s the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has been in the rumor mill lately. GalaxyClub says it’ll have the same 5,000mAh battery as the S25 Ultra, but we’ve also heard it could have a 5,500mAh cell. The jury is definitely still out here.

Samsung is expected to announce the entire Galaxy S26 family in early 2026.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.