(Credit: Fixed Focus Digital)

📱 The internal battery for the iPhone 17 Air has purportedly leaked

🔋 New images show off the battery cell in a steel casing

👀 It’s allegedly just 2,900mAh in size

🤏 That’s smaller than any other rumored iPhone 17 battery

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Air on September 9

Apple has big plans for the iPhone 17 Air, but not in terms of its battery. The battery that the company will reportedly include has leaked in new images, courtesy of Majin Bu on X, and according to the now-famous leaker, it’ll weigh in at a mere 2,900mAh.

🪫 The iPhone 17 Air battery rumors were right, it seems

(Credit: Majin Bu)

Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air battery would be small. After all, this phone will be Apple’s thinnest to date, with predictions pointing to a thickness of around 5.5mm. Therefore, Apple isn’t left with a lot of room to squeeze in a big battery, yet it’s still disappointing that the size will be so much smaller than the rest of the iPhone 17 batteries, which will likely range between 3,600mAh and 5,000mAh, depending on the model. By comparison, 2,900mAh is quite small.

The battery itself seems to be enclosed in a steel structure, similar to the battery in the iPhone 16 Pro. It also has a bit of an awkward shape, likely to accommodate the layout of the other internals of the device.

Apple is rumored to use technologies like AI to mitigate power draw and reserve as much energy as possible in the iPhone 17 Air’s battery, but it’s unclear if it can survive a full day on a charge while powering a 6.6-inch 120Hz screen, the A19 chip, and iOS 26. We’ll have to wait to get our hands on it to see how it fares in the real world.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be announced on September 9 alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.