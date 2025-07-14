(Credit: Fixed Focus Digital)

🌈 Apple is rumored to ship the iPhone 17 Air in four different colors

🔵 A new rumor says that one of those colors could be Sky Blue

💻 The color became famous after it debuted on this year’s MacBook Air

❌ Previously, it was believed the iPhone 17 Pro would get the colorway, but that seems to be the case no longer

📅 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 series during the week of September 8

Apple is rumored to be releasing its thinnest iPhone to date later this year, and it sounds like it could come in a spiffy new finish that the MacBook Air made famous earlier this year. The iPhone 17 Air is said to arrive in four different finishes, including Sky Blue, according to leaker Majin Bu. Previously, it was believed that the color would be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro series, but it sounds like Apple is scrapping it for its highest-end devices and only bringing it to the Air.

Recently, we learned that the iPhone 17 Air colors will include finishes like black, silver, and gold. Sky Blue will likely be the stand-out color for the Air given that it’s also available on the MacBook Air. The gentle blue hue is pretty sharp in-person, so I’ll be curious to see what it looks like when brought to Apple’s smartphone.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro colors, while Sky Blue won’t be making an appearance, Blue Titanium from the iPhone 15 Pro could be resurrected. Leaked images of the iPhone 17 lineup’s camera rings suggest that some variant of blue will be offered on the 17 Pro and Pro Max. It’s unclear whether the color will match what Apple shipped with the 15 Pro, but it could be similar.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 series on September 9 during a taped event. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air will succeed the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will give Apple’s highest-end phones bigger batteries and camera bumps. We’re less than two months away from potentially seeing all four phones, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you know when they go on sale.

