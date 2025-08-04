(Credit: The Shortcut)

📈 Nintendo has updated its pricing for Switch and Switch 2 consoles and accessories

💰 The Nintendo Switch OLED has seen the largest price increase of $50

🙏 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles are unaffected for now

😬 However, many accessories are now more expensive

Nintendo announced that the price of Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories were set to increase on August 3 – and we now know exactly how much everything will cost.

While the Nintendo Switch 2 is currently unaffected, several accessories are effected by the price hike, including the excellent Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Increases range between $50 to $5 on certain hardware and Switch accessories. The Nintendo Switch OLED, which was $350 is now $400. It means it’s only $50 cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2, which is kind of wild considering the original Switch is over eight years old.

Nintendo may increase the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 shortly, based on these wholesale changes, though for now the console still costs $449.99 or $499.99 with a copy of Mario Kart World.

To make life easier, we’ve collated all the Switch price changes (with before and after comparisons) and turned them into an easy to parse infographic. You’ll also find a bullet point list of all the price changes below.

We've rounded up all the Switch and Switch 2 price increases. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch price increases

Nintendo Switch OLED - $400 (was $350)

Nintendo Switch - $340 (was $300)

Nintendo Switch Lite - $230 (was $200)

Joy-Con controllers - $90 (was $80)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $80 (was $70)

NES controllers pack - $70 (was $60)

SNES controller - $35 (was $30)

N64 controller - $35 (was $30)

Sega Genesis controller - $55 (was $50)

Joy-Con Charging Stand - $35 (was $30)

Nintendo Switch 2 price increases

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $90 (was $85)

Joy-Con 2 controllers - $100 (was $95)

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller - $70 (was $65)

Joy-Con 2 straps - $15 (was $14)

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $125 (was $120)

Other price increases

Legacy amiibo - $20 (was $16)

Two-pack amiibo - $35 or $40 (was $30)

Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo - $110 (was $100)

As you can see, almost every Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 accessory has increased in price, and the amount varies quite a bit. These price increases aren’t unique to Nintendo, sadly, as we’ve seen multiple price increases from Sony and Microsoft this generation. Nintendo also raised the price of the Switch and its subscriptions in Canada.

In fact, this is the only video game generation in recent memory where instead of hardware and games getting cheaper the longer a generation goes on, things have only gotten more expensive.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a Switch 2, it’s probably worth buying one sooner rather than later, or you could risk paying more than you originally thought.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.