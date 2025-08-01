📈 Nintendo has announced long-awaited price increases in the USA, effective August 3

💰 Citing "market conditions", the changes affect original Switch consoles and select accessories

⏰ They also affect certain Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo

🤔 Switch 2 systems, games and Switch Online memberships aren't affected as yet

Nintendo has announced some changes to its pricing as a result of market conditions in the US, but thankfully, it's not all entirely bad news.

As per an announcement posted to Nintendo's website, pricing for a lot of Nintendo products is changing in the US from August 3.

The majority of changes affect the standard Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED models, and "select Nintendo accessories", as well as "certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo".

The extent of these changes haven't been revealed just yet, but they should be available to see from August 3 on Nintendo's US online store.

Nintendo hasn't announced any changes for the Switch 2 itself, as well as games for either Switch or Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions with these latest rises.

A month ago, Nintendo announced price rises in Canada effective August 1 (today at the time of writing), which changed pricing on "the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products" including consoles, physical and digital Switch games, accessories and even amiibo and Switch Online memberships.

These new price rises in the US had long been anticipated, although it still seems as if Switch 2's price hasn't moved from its $449.99 price tag just yet.

This will also be the second price hit on Switch 2 accessories, after Nintendo raised them back in April before the console released. Those rises saw items such as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller increase from $79.99 to $84.99, and the Switch 2 Camera from $49.99 to $54.99.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.