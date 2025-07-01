(Credit: The Shortcut)

☹️ Nintendo has announced impending price rises for the original Switch in Canada

📈 The price hike affects all models of the console, as well as physical and digital games and accessories

😬 It’s even affecting amiibo and Switch Online memberships, and Nintendo is sharing more on August 1

😅 Nintendo clarified that Switch 2 and its accessories are not affected by the upcoming price rises

Alongside news of the shiny new Switch 2 breaking sales records for Nintendo, the Japanese company has also shared some disappointing news for Canadian fans.

According to a recent PR newswire release, Nintendo of Canada has announced that "pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions."

These rises will affect all models of the Switch – the OLED, Lite and standard models – as well as physical and digital Switch games, accessories and even amiibo and Switch Online memberships.

The exact pricing changes haven't been announced just yet, but will be shared on Nintendo's Canadian store on August 1. Presumably, that means they should come into effect a month from now.

Nintendo isn't the only manufacturer to raise prices of legacy offerings, with Sony surprisingly upping PlayStation Store prices for games old and new in Turkey and Brazil recently.

Microsoft also raised the price of Xbox hardware, accessories and games significantly, with the Xbox Series X now costing $100 more than it did at launch.

Nintendo has clarified that these changes do not affect Switch 2, its accessories, or software. Price rises for the console had been expected due to President Trump’s previous tariffs on China, although the needle hasn't moved from the $450 price tag just yet.

The tariffs still made Nintendo raise prices for Switch 2 accessories in the USA, which made items such as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller increase from $79.99 to $84.99 and the Switch 2 Camera from $49.99 to $54.99.

There are some original Switch accessories that work with Switch 2, although if you're Canadian, you’ll soon be paying more for them if you want a theoretically more affordable alternative.

