Nintendo Switch 2 appears to have hit another important sales milestone that keeps its status up as a record-breaking release for Nintendo.

According to a premature update on Nintendo's investor relations site (spotted by Nintendo Soup), the Switch 2 has shifted over five million units worldwide in the month of June 2025, in a period running from June 5 to June 30.

The breakdown provided by region before the update was hastily withdrawn at 7pm Tokyo time was as follows:

Americas: 1.8 million units

Japan: 1.47 million units

Europe: 1.18 million units

Other: 550,000 units

This helps make the Switch 2 not only the fastest-selling handheld for Nintendo in recent times, but also the fastest console to reach five million sales full stop.

The original Switch took four months to reach five million units, and sold 2.74 million in its first month, while the PlayStation 5 took 2.5 months to hit the same marker, and sold 3.4 million in its first month. By comparison, it took just 26 days for the Switch 2 to hit five million sales.

For some additional context, the Switch 2 hit 3.5 million sales in just four days, whereas the PS5 took four weeks to do the same.

Nintendo Switch 2 sales will have slowed due to the difficulty finding a Nintendo Switch 2 restock, which have come in fits and spurts over the past month. However, the Best Buy Nintendo Switch 2 restock takes place in-stores today, and Walmart recently had a large online restock of its own.

Nintendo recently apologized for Switch 2 shortages, and admitted that “demand exceeded our expectations”. The Japanese company said it was working to improve its production system to deliver as many units as possible.

This news also means the Switch 2 is well on its way to hitting the hallowed 100 million sales mark that EA founder Trip Hawkins recently predicted – if it ever does, it'll be the fifth Nintendo console to do so.

The sales news isn’t just positive for Nintendo. Publishers and developers will be keeping a close eye on the Switch 2’s success. The bigger the console’s install base, the more commercial sense it makes to bring games to Nintendo’s system.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.